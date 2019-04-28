‘Toughest part of police job’: Child stopping father from going to work is making netizens emotional

While the job of a police officer is seldom easy, there seems to be something even tougher than that. A heartbreaking video of an interaction between a crying child and his father, a cop, has left many downhearted after it went viral on social media.
Captioned, “This is the toughest part of the police job,” the 1.25-minute video features a crying child clutching onto the father’s leg trying to stop him from going to work. “Due to long and erratic duty hours most of the police officers have to face this situation,” wrote inspector general Arun Bothra while sharing the video.
This is the toughest part of the police job. Due to long and erratic duty hours most of the police officers have to face this situation.
April 28, 2019
The post, which received over 85 thousand views and seven thousand likes, left many unsettled. “My heart went out for the little kid. Every Policeman also has a duty towards his family too. Why can’t they be allowed fixed duty hours?” questioned a user, while another called the profession “thankless”.
