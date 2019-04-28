‘Toughest part of police job’: Child stopping father from going to work is making netizens emotional

While the job of a police officer is seldom easy, there seems to be something even tougher than that. A heartbreaking video of an interaction between a crying child and his father, a cop, has left many downhearted after it went viral on social media.

Captioned, “This is the toughest part of the police job,” the 1.25-minute video features a crying child clutching onto the father’s leg trying to stop him from going to work. “Due to long and erratic duty hours most of the police officers have to face this situation,” wrote inspector general Arun Bothra while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

This is the toughest part of the police job. Due to long and erratic duty hours most of the police officers have to face this situation. Do watch. pic.twitter.com/aDOVpVZ879 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 28, 2019

The post, which received over 85 thousand views and seven thousand likes, left many unsettled. “My heart went out for the little kid. Every Policeman also has a duty towards his family too. Why can’t they be allowed fixed duty hours?” questioned a user, while another called the profession “thankless”.

My heart went out for the little kid. Every Policemen also has a duty towards his family too. Why can’t they be allowed fixed duty hours?https://t.co/dpjX5POZ1o — ♈🅰️⤴️™ (@MATRIBHUMISEVAK) April 28, 2019

Nobody understand

There is no value of Emotion — Jayashree Mohapatra Gr Grand daughter of Utkalmani (@JayashreeMohap9) April 28, 2019

Thankless job.

Salute the police. — wuntakal laxman (@WuntakalL) April 28, 2019

Oh god this is heartbreaking. Looking at the policemen standing in scorching heat directing traffic, when heat is unbearable for us while even inside our AC cars, makes me only respect them. Sacrifices they make is unimaginable for likes of us. — Indro (@JonBonJobhi) April 28, 2019

This is really touching… hats off to all the Honest people in the police force .. — abhishek sinha (@abhishek_capt) April 28, 2019

One of the toughest situation, our uniform personal has to deal with, respect u guys. — Amit Joshi (@AmitJos9697) April 28, 2019