CRPF jawan wins hearts online for feeding differently-abled child in Kashmir

The clip, which created quite some buzz on social, won appreciation online and even made some emotional. "He is feeding as if a father is feeding his kid," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Once viral, the video was retweeted by the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti

A heart-warming video of a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawan feeding a differently-abled child in Jammu and Kashmir has left many emotional after it went viral on social media. Identified as Havaldar Iqbal Singh, the clip shows the man feeding the little child who is sitting on the stairs of a shop.

Singh was one of the drivers in the CRPF convoy that was attacked in Pulwama by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on February 14. The incident left 40 jawans dead.

Once viral, the video was retweeted by the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti along with a caption that read, “Armed forces operating in Kashmir are often tarred with the same brush. But that generalisation can sometimes be grossly unfair. Salute this man’s sense of compassion & humanity.”

Watch the video here:

For his compassionate act, Singh has been awarded the Director General’s Commendation disc and Commendation certificate. The award is given to personnel in recognition of any outstanding work of commendable nature in their career.

