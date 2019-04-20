CRPF constable earns praise online for donating blood to young Kashmiri mother

Going beyond the call of duty, a CRPF jawan donated his blood to a young mother and now is being hailed as a hero online.

Constable Gohil Shailesh of 53 Batallion donated his blood to help a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who was facing severe complication during the birth of her child, to recuperate during postpartum.

The woman, a resident from Gulshan, suffered some serious complication during delivery and urgently required blood. The family of the woman quickly contacted CRPF Madadgar, a wing of the paramilitary force that responds to distress calls for patients in the Valley.

Constable Shailesh volunteered to give blood to help the mother and the newborn. Thanks to the CRPF constable, any further complications were averted and CRPF Madadgaar informed that the mother and her child were stable.

Sharing the photos of the adorable newborn and the constable on Twitter, CRPF India lauded him wrote, “His blood saved a mother, a child, a family and created a bond for life.”

The relation of blood. Constable Gohil Shailesh of #53Bn donated blood to 25 yr old lady of #Kashmir who urgently needed blood due to complications during delivery. His blood saved a mother, a child, a family and created a bond for life. pic.twitter.com/kUM92pJQAy — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 19, 2019

As the photos went viral, it garnered a lot of attention online and many remarked, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

