‘Crown Shyness’: This incredible video shows how trees practise social distancing

One might think that unlike humans and animals, large trees are passive beings that rarely do anything for their well-being. However, contrary to this view, trees do perform many behavioural tasks that aid their growth and survival.

One such response is ‘crown shyness’ which is a phenomenon in which the top parts of fully grown trees (known as crowns) do not touch each other and automatically form a gap between the top foliage. This creates a canopy of trees with gaps between them.

There are no certain explanations for ‘crown shyness’ but experts like renowned botany professor Alan J. Rebertus suggest that it might be an adaptive response to prevent a collision between trees and limit the spread of diseases and parasites.

One theory also suggests that trees perform this distancing as a shade avoidance practice. The gap between the tree branches at the top ensures that sunlight reaches all of their branches through the cracks and is not blocked by a full leaf cover.

On Wednesday, Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) shared an undated video documenting “crown shyness” and wrote, “Canopy of trees specially of same species don’t touch each other. It’s a kind of social distancing, called crown shyness.”

