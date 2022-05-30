‘Goosebumps’: Crowd sings ‘Vande Mataram’ with AR Rahman at IPL closing ceremony

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League came to an end on Sunday (May 29) with debutants Gujarat Titans beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final in Ahmedabad. The closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium featured performances by music composer AR Rahman, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and many others.

Fans were left thrilled with Rahman’s rendition of “Maa Tujhe Salaam”. Videos showing the crowd singing “Vande Mataram” have been doing rounds on social media.

A short clip shared by Instagram handle trendinginahmedabad was captioned, “80,000+ People singing Vande Mataram song at Narendra Modi Stadium.” The spectators at the stadium were seen standing and singing the song in unison. While cheering, people were also seen waving the national flag.

The clip shared by the official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League featured Rahman’s enthralling performance.

Another video shared by Twitter user Mufaddal Vohra also showed the riveting moments at the stadium. “Vande Mataram in IPL 2022 Final with over 1,00,000 people, beautiful!”Vohra tweeted.

Vande Mataram in IPL 2022 Final with over 1,00,000 people, beautiful!pic.twitter.com/0Y6XC0ObnC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2022

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Many internet users said they got goosebumps while merely watching the video. “Thank you so much I’m literally getting goosebumps,” wrote a user in response to the Indian Premier League’s tweet. An Instagram user wrote, “Goosebumps already.”

How many of u remember icc 2011 word cup final…😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥, This song vibes🔥 — sᴀᴛᴢ (@thiz_satzz) May 29, 2022

Thank you so much I’m literally getting goosebumps 🙏🙏 — ❤️Lotika #SreeFam ❤️🏏🕉 Sidheart (@vijLotika) May 29, 2022

Love the performance of the maestro A.R. Rahman!! — Pratyush Banerjee (@pbanerjee179) May 29, 2022

Best thing of IPL closing ceremony- bringing the iconic duo of AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan back…😌 — Soham2083 (@MetkarSoham) May 29, 2022

Vande Mataram 🇮🇳

Goosebumps 🔥 🔥 — #SidFanRitzz (@ghost_hu_mai) May 29, 2022

The well-packaged closing ceremony was held ahead of the final. Singers including Mohit Chouhan, Neeti Mohan, Blaaze, Sivamani, Sasha Tripathi and Shweta Mohan also accompanied Rahman.