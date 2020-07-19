scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 19, 2020
COVID19

Viral video: Seven-feet-long crocodile rescued from Gujarat’s Vadodra

The crocodile, which ventured into a farm area in the village, was later handed over to the State Forest Department.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2020 8:41:24 pm
Crocodiles, Crocodile video, Crocodile rescue, Vadodara, Gujarat, viral video, trending news, Indian Express news In a video posted My Vadodara on Twitter, rescuers can be seen trying to attaching a noose to the crocodile’s snout. (Picture credit: Twitter/ My Vadodara)

A seven-feet-long crocodile was rescued by wildlife officials from the Kelanpur village of Vadodara.

The crocodile, which ventured into a farm area in the village, was later handed over to the State Forest Department.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, rescuers can be seen trying to attach a noose to the crocodile’s snout.

Watch the video here:

According to news agency ANI, the crocodile reportedly entered the area due to heavy rainfall in the past few days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 19: Latest News

Advertisement