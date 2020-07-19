Viral video: Seven-feet-long crocodile rescued from Gujarat’s Vadodra

In a video posted My Vadodara on Twitter, rescuers can be seen trying to attaching a noose to the crocodile’s snout. (Picture credit: Twitter/ My Vadodara) In a video posted My Vadodara on Twitter, rescuers can be seen trying to attaching a noose to the crocodile’s snout. (Picture credit: Twitter/ My Vadodara)

A seven-feet-long crocodile was rescued by wildlife officials from the Kelanpur village of Vadodara.

The crocodile, which ventured into a farm area in the village, was later handed over to the State Forest Department.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, rescuers can be seen trying to attach a noose to the crocodile’s snout.

Watch the video here:

A crocodile was rescued by wildlife rescuers from Kelanpur. Crocodile was handed over to Forest dept.#vadodara #wildlife pic.twitter.com/r9MDkrw9Ex — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) July 18, 2020

Gujarat: A crocodile was rescued by wildlife rescuers from Kelanpur village of Vadodara. It was later handed over to the Forest Department. pic.twitter.com/t2QAr11epM — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

According to news agency ANI, the crocodile reportedly entered the area due to heavy rainfall in the past few days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd