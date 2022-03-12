scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Critically endangered sawfish caught off Karnataka coast. Watch video

A video showing the giant fish's carcass being carried in a crane has been widely shared on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2022 4:00:10 pm
carpenter shark, saw fish, Malpa, Udupi, Karnataka, carpenter shark caught in fishing net, shark video, indian expressIn the video, people can be seen catching a glimpse of the sawfish or carpenter shark.

An extremely rare and critically endangered sawfish was caught in fishing nets in Karnataka’s Malpe on Thursday. A video showing the giant fish‘s carcass being carried in a crane has been widely shared on social media.

In the video, people can be seen catching a glimpse of the sawfish or carpenter shark. The carcass of the fish is being lifted and carried by a crane. As the crane moves backwards, its “saw” dangles in the air while people click its photographs.

Watch the video:

A Twitter account, Mangalore City, shared photographs of the sawfish. “An extremely rare & endangered species of carpenter shark (sawfish) was caught in fishnets at Malpe on Thursday. The huge carpenter shark weighed around 250 kgs, was accidentally trapped in the nets of a boat named ‘Sea Captain’ that had left Malpe port to fish in deep waters,” read the tweet.

“As per the experts, Carpenter sharks are an endangered species with their population has been on a decline. They are a protected species in India under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, ” Mangalore City further tweeted. Citing local media reports, the Twitter user also said that the fish was then ‘purchased’ by a trader from Mangaluru.

Twitter users were enraged and saddened as the giant fish got caught in fishing net.” Very sad. It should have been saved and left into waters,” commented a user.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), all seven species of sawfish are listed as Critically Endangered. The species can grow more than seven metre in length. Their long flattened snouts (or saws) with tooth-like edges make them vulnerable to fishing nets. Bycatch in fishing nets poses a major threat to the species.

