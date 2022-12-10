scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

‘Cricket god trying to be a football god as well’: Sachin Tendulkar plays football. Watch video

Clad in an orange vest on top of a blue T-shirt and blue shorts, the ace cricketer is seen kicking a football enthusiastically.

Sachin Tendulkar plays football, Sachin Tendulkar, FIFA world cup, football, Sachin plays football, indian expressTendulkar, an avid social media user, captioned the clip "Football on my mind!"
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Football fans have gone crazy as they await each game of the FIFA World Cup with bated breath, longing for their favourite teams to win. The football fever has also gripped legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who impressed his fans with his football skills.

The former India cricket captain shared online a clip showing him playing football. Clad in an orange vest on top of a blue T-shirt and blue shorts, the ace cricketer is seen kicking a football enthusiastically. The official theme song of the Qatar World Cup is heard playing in the background.

Tendulkar, an avid social media user, captioned the clip “Football on my mind!” An Instagram user commented, “Cricket god trying to be a football god as well.” Another user wrote, “If u play Indian football team will surely qualify in worldcup.” A third user commented, “God of cricket.”

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1.5 million views on the Meta-owned social media platform.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and his ta...Premium
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and his ta...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh

Of late, Tendulkar has amused netizens with varied content. In November, he was seen relishing lassi in Jaipur for breakfast and before that his experiment with traditional fishing in Goa had enthralled internet users. The Master Blaster’s Instagram account is testament to his love of food.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 04:29:58 pm
Next Story

‘We become more woman, more powerful, more sexy’: Kate Winslet on women in their 40s

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close