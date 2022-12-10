‘Cricket god trying to be a football god as well’: Sachin Tendulkar plays football. Watch video

Football fans have gone crazy as they await each game of the FIFA World Cup with bated breath, longing for their favourite teams to win. The football fever has also gripped legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who impressed his fans with his football skills.

The former India cricket captain shared online a clip showing him playing football. Clad in an orange vest on top of a blue T-shirt and blue shorts, the ace cricketer is seen kicking a football enthusiastically. The official theme song of the Qatar World Cup is heard playing in the background.

Tendulkar, an avid social media user, captioned the clip “Football on my mind!” An Instagram user commented, “Cricket god trying to be a football god as well.” Another user wrote, “If u play Indian football team will surely qualify in worldcup.” A third user commented, “God of cricket.”

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1.5 million views on the Meta-owned social media platform.

Of late, Tendulkar has amused netizens with varied content. In November, he was seen relishing lassi in Jaipur for breakfast and before that his experiment with traditional fishing in Goa had enthralled internet users. The Master Blaster’s Instagram account is testament to his love of food.