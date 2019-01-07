Two historic wins for India in cricket and football, Netizens cheer the double victory

The year 2019 has clearly started with a bang for Indian sports. While the Indian cricket team recorded their first-ever Test series win in Australia, the Indian football team defeated Thailand 4-1 for first Asian Cup win in 55 years. Fans flooded social media with excitement as many decided to celebrate the double win for India.

From Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant’s performance at the Sydney Cricket Ground to goals scored by Sunil Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa, and Jeje Lalpekhlua, fans were full of praise for both the teams and the way they played the game. With this win, the Indian cricket team has become the fifth to win series in Australia, whereas the football team has confirmed its place to go on top of Group A in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

