Cricket fans disappointed after Ambati Rayudu announces retirement, slam BCCI

The move comes after the 33-year-old was passed over despite two Indian players sustaining injuries at the World Cup. While Rayudu hasn't cited any reason for his untimely retirement, the announcement has upset many cricket fans upset

India batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, leaving cricket fans disheartened. He conveyed his decision to the BCCI via an e-mail on Wednesday morning. “I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game,” Rayudu wrote in the email.

The move comes after the 33-year-old was overlooked despite two Indian players sustaining injuries at the World Cup. While Rayudu was listed in the reserves for the ongoing World Cup tournament, Mayank Agarwal was picked over him to replace Vijay Shankar when he was injured.

While Rayudu hasn’t cited any reason for his untimely retirement, the announcement has upset many cricket fans with some calling out BCCI for being unfair to the player.

