Cricket fans disappointed after Ambati Rayudu announces retirement, slam BCCI

India batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, leaving cricket fans disheartened. He conveyed his decision to the BCCI via an e-mail on Wednesday morning. “I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game,” Rayudu wrote in the email.

The move comes after the 33-year-old was overlooked despite two Indian players sustaining injuries at the World Cup. While Rayudu was listed in the reserves for the ongoing World Cup tournament, Mayank Agarwal was picked over him to replace Vijay Shankar when he was injured.

While Rayudu hasn’t cited any reason for his untimely retirement, the announcement has upset many cricket fans with some calling out BCCI for being unfair to the player.

Ambati Rayudu announces his retirement.. seriously this is not done 😥

Feeling sad for him 😢#Ambatirayudu #AmbatiRayuduRetires pic.twitter.com/fNatrAE66x — Prince SK Updates (@PrinceSKUpdates) July 3, 2019

Hard to understand strategy of team selection wn an opener is injured you call a wicket keeper where you already have 2 keepers and

wn an all rounder is injured you call a batsman and final 11 u play with 3 keepers dropping catches,miss fielding funny #Ambatirayudu — Sanjay Mehrotra (@SariCare) July 3, 2019

#AmbatiRayudu announces retirement from all forms of cricket.. Shocking decision. Advertising A great talent who deserved a better career.Still so much cricket left in him. All the very best for your future. @RayuduAmbati #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/IsR8rsKDq5 — Krishna Prasad (@krishna13091434) July 3, 2019

#AmbatiRayudu announces his retirement from international cricket. Talent is not recognized our Country -Only Politics has always been recognized ..Not just in one Cricket Game..in all the fields. Congrats @BCCI ! Yet another dynamic player loses to your politics. Well Done ! pic.twitter.com/4NYDMcIPBl — Bharat Janasena | 9394022222 (@sathagnii) July 3, 2019

I feel sorry for this champion, he announced retirement from international Cricket. BCCI betrayed him by not selecting aft injury to Dhawan & Shankar. #Ambatirayudu #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/EoGi3FT0k1 — Anil patil (@beingani10) July 3, 2019