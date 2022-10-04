Cricket commentary in Sanskrit goes viral, wins praise of PM Modi

In a country like India where cricket isn’t a sport but a religion, most children use their free time to play their favourite game. With their own improvised set of rules, the children, be it in cities, villages or slums, manage to bring out their best from the available resources. But a game of cricket played by a set of boys in Karnataka streets stands out for a different reason. It’s commentary. The Sanskrit commentary against the backdrop of the match has also won the praise of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video of a group of children is going viral on social media as a man is heard giving commentary in Sanskrit in the clip. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on Twitter and appreciated the man’s effort.

A man named Lakshmi Narayana from Hubballi city in Karnataka shared the video on October 2 and it has received more than 4.41 lakh views so far.

The 45-second clip shows boys playing cricket as a man gives a running commentary on the match in fluent Sanskrit. He even asks something in Sanskrit to two girls who are watching the game. One of the girls replies to him in Sanskrit. The exact location of the video is not known. “Sanskrit and cricket,” he captioned the post.

Prime Minister Modi retweeted the video Tuesday and wrote, “This is heartening to see…Congrats to those undertaking this effort.” Modi also shared in the tweet that in a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, he had appreciated a similar effort in Kashi. He even shared a YouTube link of the address.

“What lovely flow and spontaneity. #Sanskrit is a great language, and with logic. I believe Sanskrit can be spoken with correct diction by anyone, irrespective of the speaker’s accent or mother-tongue or nationality, so in a way it is also a unifier,” commented a Twitter user. “Superb..just superb!!!!i wish to be this fluent one day !!!” another user said. “For the first time in my life I felt Sanskrit is real and it can be the future.thanks for an eye opener,” wrote a third.