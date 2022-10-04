Watch: Crew, passengers groove to Garba tunes at Bhopal and Mumbai Airport

A video showing the employees of a private airline along with a few passengers and security personnel dancing to Garba tunes at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport circulated on social media on Tuesday. The video was shot on Monday evening when passengers were waiting to board a Bhopal-Ahmedabad flight of IndiGo, said an airport official.

Some staff members of the airline started dancing to Garba tunes played on a mobile phone, he said.

A few passengers and two women security personnel also joined them.

They had time on hand as boarding had been delayed, the official added. The dancing continued for ten minutes until the announcement of gate opening for boarding.

During the #Navratri festival when #garba fever can be seen everywhere, one such folk dance was performed at the Raja Bhoj Airport in #Bhopal by a group of passengers waiting for their flight for #Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/XOJfcOmzq2 — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) October 4, 2022

Something similar was also seen at the Mumbai Airport. On October 4, Nikhil Chinapa, a DJ and popular TV personality tweeted a video that showed passengers and crew members coming together have a Garba-dance party within the airport premises.

The spirit of the festivals is upon us in full swing! Thank you Nikhil, for joining in the fun and festivities. Wishing you a joyous festive season and we hope to continue celebrating with you soon again✨ — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 4, 2022

