Creepy or cute: Netizens debate the ‘Children Special Dosa’

Dosa is one of the food items that constantly go under experimentation to appeal to a variety of people. However, some of these transformations have triggered conflicting opinions. And now “Children Special Dosa” has the internet discussing it.

What makes this version of the South Indian dish different is that resembles a smiley face. A short video shared by an Ahmedabad-based food explorer—whose Instagram account goes by @sab.chef—shows the cook expertly carving two eyes, a triangular nose, and a slightly flat smile on the round surface of the dosa, before turning it conically and plating the final product.

According to the now-viral Instagram post, one can find this dish at the Khau Gali Dosa Point in Gujarat’s Mehsana and the Surat branch of the same eatery.

While the special dosa is supposedly made to entice kids, many netizens don’t seem to agree. Some of them pointed out how the smiley face dosa looks eerie and strange rather than endearing. Some even compared the dosa’s appearance to an “alien face” and “sheet mask”. One user commented, “Halloween me zayda kaam aayega”.

Dosa, which some surveys claim is India’s favourite breakfast, frequently sparks debate, especially if North Indian cooks try and give it a makeover. Recently, ice-cream dosa and matka dosa, made with odd ingredients such as mayonnaise and Schezwan sauce, have caused much outrage amongst dosa loyalists online.