‘Pure gold’: Netizens hail Cred’s new ad featuring Chacha Chaudhury and Suppandi

From Anil Kapoor to Kumar Sanu, Rahul Dravid and Neeraj Chopra, Cred has over the years roped in celebrities and also tried to highlight a lesser-known aspect to their characters. Now, the credit card bill payment app is making people feel nostalgic by giving a spin to cartoon character Chacha Chaudhury!

Launching its first animated film, which they titled ‘Not an ad’, the company teamed up Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi in the latest video to highlight fast-paced changing scenarios in today’s financial world. For the 2.46-minute animated clip, the creators teamed up with Bakarmax, a popular webcomics and animation-design company, as it tried to take people down the memory lane. While Raghubir Yadav voiced the character of Chacha, Suresh Menon performed the role of Suppandi.

The film starts with Chacha Chaudhary making some ‘unbelievable’ claims such as technologies like mobile cameras and online transaction existed even back in his time. In turn, Suppandi says these technologies already exist in today’s world. During their epic banter, they discuss a myriad range of topics, starting from NFTs to billionaires going off to space, global warming and people’s daily addiction for memes and Reels.

The ad film concludes by bringing back the popular cartoon character of Sabu. And by then, it seems Chacha Chaudhury has learnt his lessons from the crash course he received and asks him to look into ways to make an ‘NFT of his brain’.

The video quickly created a huge buzz online and people couldn’t stop commenting on how much they love it. However, many joked that it would be a huge shock for Chachi to see how much the world has changed now.

Never did I ever imagine Suppandi giving Chacha Chaudhary a Reality check! @cred_club, this new ad film is awesome! https://t.co/Uomla7hSX9 — Durjoy Datta (@durjoydatta) November 29, 2021

Blistering Barnacles! It’s Suppandi paying homage to Capt. Haddock. pic.twitter.com/qB2H40WAqY — Abbas Momin (@AbbasMomin) November 30, 2021

HAHAHAHA @bakarmax_ this is so good! raghubir yadav as chachaji is too cute 🥺❤️https://t.co/cj8hdhdhWX — srijani (@earlnextdoor_) November 29, 2021

Most 90s kids would relate to these characters – Chacha Chaudhary, Suppandi, Sabu… :)#nostalgia https://t.co/4LahanKC5i — Alas Poor Yorick. (@YorickPinto) November 29, 2021

Boomers ke liye special ad! Awesomely done. https://t.co/3XmqQDGYlA — Amit Phantastic 📕🎷☕ 🍫👨‍🍳📺🎬 (@asuph) November 29, 2021

Nostalgia hitting me like a truck!! Wow @CRED_club 💯 https://t.co/C2G128cCz1 — Yash Shetye (@YashShetye17) November 29, 2021

I don’t care about the product bas aise content aate rahein toh kya hi baat 👏🏽 https://t.co/u8pZHUlB8o — Rohit Bharati (@vividBharati) November 30, 2021

Kyuki… chacha ji ka dimaag computer se bhi zyada tez chalta hai ☺😏 #nostalgia 🙂 https://t.co/s65BgS52ZP — 🌌🪐🌠☀️ (@___Srishti___) November 29, 2021

😘 I remember trolling @CRED_club for its ad with Madhuri Dixit and others. Man, they have changed the advertising industry itself. Take a bow, Cred Club, creative team. https://t.co/7PeJyspFw5 — Ordinary Person (@ordinarperson01) November 29, 2021

Chacha Chaudhary after hearing what Suppandi told him https://t.co/ROB81BbvGH pic.twitter.com/O6GDKPdH5L — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 29, 2021

Cred wala once again hit the nostalgia game on spot…

Dear ol’ comic books🤌😢 https://t.co/0xE94RiU7Y — KC (@khushkhushaal) November 29, 2021