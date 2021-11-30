scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

‘Pure gold’: Netizens hail Cred’s new ad featuring Chacha Chaudhury and Suppandi

🔴 With references to their previous ads featuring many celebrities, Cred's new animated film with Indian comics crossover is winning hearts online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 30, 2021 3:08:30 pm
The film starts with Chacha Chaudhary making some 'unbelievable' claims such as technologies like mobile cameras and online transaction existed even back in his time.

From Anil Kapoor to Kumar Sanu, Rahul Dravid and Neeraj Chopra, Cred has over the years roped in celebrities and also tried to highlight a lesser-known aspect to their characters. Now, the credit card bill payment app is making people feel nostalgic by giving a spin to cartoon character Chacha Chaudhury!

Launching its first animated film, which they titled ‘Not an ad’, the company teamed up Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi in the latest video to highlight fast-paced changing scenarios in today’s financial world. For the 2.46-minute animated clip, the creators teamed up with Bakarmax, a popular webcomics and animation-design company, as it tried to take people down the memory lane. While Raghubir Yadav voiced the character of Chacha, Suresh Menon performed the role of Suppandi.

The film starts with Chacha Chaudhary making some ‘unbelievable’ claims such as technologies like mobile cameras and online transaction existed even back in his time. In turn, Suppandi says these technologies already exist in today’s world. During their epic banter, they discuss a myriad range of topics, starting from NFTs to billionaires going off to space, global warming and people’s daily addiction for memes and Reels.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The ad film concludes by bringing back the popular cartoon character of Sabu. And by then, it seems Chacha Chaudhury has learnt his lessons from the crash course he received and asks him to look into ways to make an ‘NFT of his brain’.

The video quickly created a huge buzz online and people couldn’t stop commenting on how much they love it. However, many joked that it would be a huge shock for Chachi to see how much the world has changed now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement