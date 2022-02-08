scorecardresearch
CRED founder talks about long term effect of WFH, leaves netizens divided

While some agreed with him and said that passive learning is important for freshers and young employees, others begged to differ.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 8, 2022 10:58:35 am
work from home, kunal shah wfh, work from home long term effect, pandemic work from home impact, viral news, indian expressThe tweet left netizens having mixed opinion about prolonged work-from-home setup.

With the coronavirus pandemic stretching for almost two years and people stuck at home—everyone is divided if they like it or not. Now, CRED founder Kunal Shah has started a huge debate online after sharing his views on the effects of working from home.

Shah took to Twitter recently to liken the effect of work from home (WFH) to that of children’s virtual learning. “Impact of WFH on youth is the same as [the] impact of children who study at home,” he said, adding: “No real bonds. No real social or network skills.”

“Illusion of understanding and learning. No osmosis,” he argued and said it may be “comfortable but damaging in the long run”.

From March of 2020, as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread across the world and people grappled to find ways to work around it, discussions about the impact of social isolation have dominated conversations online. And most people have been divided over the issue.

While some argued WFH only added to their responsibility and stress, especially for people with smaller children, others used the moment and turned it into fun calling it “work from anywhere”.

Shah’s tweet just reignited the debate and people shared their diverse opinions on the issue. While some agreed with him and said that passive learning is important for freshers and young employees, others begged to differ. Some said that while his statement may be true for children, it can’t be said for adults as work-life balance is often in shambles.

Check out how people reacted here:

After the serious discussion, Shah even started a poll to resolve the matter. “Work from Home has made your colleagues way more transactional (and less cordial),” he asked in a Twitter poll. However, there too people seem to have different opinions.

