CRED CEO Kunal Shah says his salary is Rs 15,000; netizens aren’t amused

Kunal Shah, Chief Executive Officer of fintech company CRED, conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram Sunday and while responding to a user’s question, revealed that he only takes a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. The revelation, however, appeared to have triggered netizens and sparked a debate.

A Twitter user named Ajeet Patel shared a screenshot of Shah’s Instagram story and wrote, “There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah.” In response to the Instagram user’s question of how he survives when his salary is so low, Shah wrote, “I don’t believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in past.”

There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah. 💖 pic.twitter.com/aahaDJmdAm — Ajeet Patel | Leetcode ⚡ (@Iampatelajeet) February 26, 2023

“Bro what are you talking about most of his startups are loss making and burning investor’s money he should take 0 salary and focus on making the startups profitable rather than making bonfire the fundings that he gets,” commented a user.

Bro what are you talking about most of his startups are loss making and burning investor’s money he should take 0 salary and focus on making the startups profitable rather than making bonfire the fundings that he gets — Anish De (@AnishDe10) February 26, 2023

Bro, it’s called tax saving, 😂 He definitely spending millions on his lifestyle. — Harsh sharma, YouTube Growth (@Harshsh72075692) February 26, 2023

being humble and flexing in the same sentence.

His words always poke me to be curious. — Ankit Tamboli (@ankit_jds) February 26, 2023

“Being humble and flexing in the same sentence. His words always poke me to be curious,” said another. “And add all the personal expenditure to the company expenditures. A very common practice to save on taxes,” a third person pointed out. “He’s also an angel investor and has invested in over 500 startups. His angel investments will also be giving him income as when he exits from investments,” shared another netizen.