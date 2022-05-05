New CRED ad takes fans back to 90s; Sonu Nigam-Shaan memes flood Twitter

scorecardresearch
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 2:19:22 pm
cred ad, sonu nigam, shaan, shaan sonu nigam cred song, cred new ad, cred sonu nigam memes, viral videos, indian expressThe two popular singers from the 90s came together to sing the new jingle for CRED.

At a time when people are too quick to hit the ‘Skip ad’ button online, CRED is making desi people fall in love with them again. Bringing back yet another retro-themed ad, the company has now united the two most loved playback singers—Sonu Nigam and Shaan. And while it has left fans feeling nostalgic, it has left Twitter flooded with hilarious memes.

“After decades of requests, two icons have joined forces to create a hit with a powerful message,” the message reads accompanying the music video released by the credit card payment platforms. Performing the new song ‘Nahi Mila Mujhe Pyaar Toh Kya’, the two singers take people down memory lane in the 90s pop and remix era, wearing bright clothes and dancing with scores of backup dancers.

Crooning the new song for CRED bounty, Sonu Nigam and Shaan travel to exotic locations, win cash prizes, gaming setup, in-app rewards, and more. Bringing back the old days before sophisticated CGI and VFX, the poorly photoshopped video with peppy beats and catchy lyrics lists the items consumers can use the points for, including the latest Apple products and cars.

Watch the new ad here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Releasing the video on YouTube, the company even said there will be CDs, cassettes, and vinyl of the hit track in the album titled CRED bounty Hits Vol. 1 and a world tour. While people thought it could be a joke, many commented they would be up for it, sharing their love for the two talented singers.

But it wasn’t just all praises on social media platforms. Many desi users couldn’t overlook the meme-worthy visuals in the video and quickly launched a meme fest online using them in relatable situations, like before. From Rahul Dravid’s Indiranagar ka Gunda ad or Neeraj Chopra’s Oscar-worthy acting, the company has managed to delight all yet again.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

