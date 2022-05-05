New CRED ad takes fans back to 90s; Sonu Nigam-Shaan memes flood Twitter

At a time when people are too quick to hit the ‘Skip ad’ button online, CRED is making desi people fall in love with them again. Bringing back yet another retro-themed ad, the company has now united the two most loved playback singers—Sonu Nigam and Shaan. And while it has left fans feeling nostalgic, it has left Twitter flooded with hilarious memes.

“After decades of requests, two icons have joined forces to create a hit with a powerful message,” the message reads accompanying the music video released by the credit card payment platforms. Performing the new song ‘Nahi Mila Mujhe Pyaar Toh Kya’, the two singers take people down memory lane in the 90s pop and remix era, wearing bright clothes and dancing with scores of backup dancers.

Crooning the new song for CRED bounty, Sonu Nigam and Shaan travel to exotic locations, win cash prizes, gaming setup, in-app rewards, and more. Bringing back the old days before sophisticated CGI and VFX, the poorly photoshopped video with peppy beats and catchy lyrics lists the items consumers can use the points for, including the latest Apple products and cars.

Watch the new ad here:

Releasing the video on YouTube, the company even said there will be CDs, cassettes, and vinyl of the hit track in the album titled CRED bounty Hits Vol. 1 and a world tour. While people thought it could be a joke, many commented they would be up for it, sharing their love for the two talented singers.

Omggg … If not for the cred inlay, would have really thought this is from the 90s!! You both #SonuNigam @singer_shaan !! 😍💘💥🙏 https://t.co/OBnikbOJDg — Shweta Mohan (@_ShwetaMohan_) May 5, 2022

The boy band we deserved but never got 🕺🏼 🕺🏼 @singer_shaan #SonuNigam soooo cooool 🤘🏼🎉🤘🏼 https://t.co/Dp9LdT0QHa — Shalmali (@itsShalmali) May 5, 2022

The best of both worlds!!! Will be humming this on loop now!!! ♥️ https://t.co/QcASrAzUr0 — N I K H I T A (@NikhitaGandhi) May 5, 2022

I would play CRED bounty everyday for the rest of my life if they just bring Sonu Nigam and Shaan together for a complete album. https://t.co/REje03Jm8s — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 4, 2022

Shaan aur Sonu agr mujhe sur mein gaaliyan bhi denge toh bhi mei sununga 🥰 https://t.co/zSt1rwKNtg — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) May 4, 2022

But it wasn’t just all praises on social media platforms. Many desi users couldn’t overlook the meme-worthy visuals in the video and quickly launched a meme fest online using them in relatable situations, like before. From Rahul Dravid’s Indiranagar ka Gunda ad or Neeraj Chopra’s Oscar-worthy acting, the company has managed to delight all yet again.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

Me and my boys leaving a wedding after giving empty envelope and eating food worth Rs.1000 pic.twitter.com/ZwAZQeBquf — Atul  (@dikhhat_hai_) May 4, 2022

desi parents explaining how they struggled to go to school pic.twitter.com/7Yg3g3K2Su — $ (@Just_said_it) May 4, 2022

Pov: when you born in 90s and you and your friend is camera and photo editor pic.twitter.com/Wo15dL5PK6 — Kashyap ⚜️ (@Kashyap__r) May 4, 2022

Me and my office friend thinking about living a happy life after retirement pic.twitter.com/1DikMozEdO — Abhimanyuu🥳🌈 (@sarcastic_kid_2) May 4, 2022

When you can’t afford to travel but you’re a graphic designer pic.twitter.com/P0v9nTvgK0 — Enee 🦋 (@slippinGold) May 4, 2022

Kitna masoom tha mein 🥲 pic.twitter.com/VS6x6YYvC2 — Justsaying (@WhyJustsaying) May 4, 2022

Bhay delivery k time pese dedunga, le aana plz… pic.twitter.com/nKVBKKsl43 — Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) May 4, 2022