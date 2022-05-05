New CRED ad takes fans back to 90s; Sonu Nigam-Shaan memes flood Twitter

Updated: May 5, 2022 2:19:22 pm
At a time when people are too quick to hit the ‘Skip ad’ button online, CRED is making desi people fall in love with them again. Bringing back yet another retro-themed ad, the company has now united the two most loved playback singers—Sonu Nigam and Shaan. And while it has left fans feeling nostalgic, it has left Twitter flooded with hilarious memes.
“After decades of requests, two icons have joined forces to create a hit with a powerful message,” the message reads accompanying the music video released by the credit card payment platforms. Performing the new song ‘Nahi Mila Mujhe Pyaar Toh Kya’, the two singers take people down memory lane in the 90s pop and remix era, wearing bright clothes and dancing with scores of backup dancers.
Crooning the new song for CRED bounty, Sonu Nigam and Shaan travel to exotic locations, win cash prizes, gaming setup, in-app rewards, and more. Bringing back the old days before sophisticated CGI and VFX, the poorly photoshopped video with peppy beats and catchy lyrics lists the items consumers can use the points for, including the latest Apple products and cars.
Watch the new ad here:
Best of Express Premium
Releasing the video on YouTube, the company even said there will be CDs, cassettes, and vinyl of the hit track in the album titled CRED bounty Hits Vol. 1 and a world tour. While people thought it could be a joke, many commented they would be up for it, sharing their love for the two talented singers.
Omggg … If not for the cred inlay, would have really thought this is from the 90s!! You both #SonuNigam @singer_shaan !! 😍💘💥🙏 https://t.co/OBnikbOJDg
— Shweta Mohan (@_ShwetaMohan_) May 5, 2022
The boy band we deserved but never got 🕺🏼 🕺🏼 @singer_shaan #SonuNigam soooo cooool 🤘🏼🎉🤘🏼 https://t.co/Dp9LdT0QHa
— Shalmali (@itsShalmali) May 5, 2022
The best of both worlds!!! Will be humming this on loop now!!! ♥️ https://t.co/QcASrAzUr0
— N I K H I T A (@NikhitaGandhi) May 5, 2022
I would play CRED bounty everyday for the rest of my life if they just bring Sonu Nigam and Shaan together for a complete album. https://t.co/REje03Jm8s
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 4, 2022
Shaan aur Sonu agr mujhe sur mein gaaliyan bhi denge toh bhi mei sununga 🥰 https://t.co/zSt1rwKNtg
— Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) May 4, 2022
But it wasn’t just all praises on social media platforms. Many desi users couldn’t overlook the meme-worthy visuals in the video and quickly launched a meme fest online using them in relatable situations, like before. From Rahul Dravid’s Indiranagar ka Gunda ad or Neeraj Chopra’s Oscar-worthy acting, the company has managed to delight all yet again.
Check out some of the funniest memes here:
Me and my boys leaving a wedding after giving empty envelope and eating food worth Rs.1000 pic.twitter.com/ZwAZQeBquf
— Atul (@dikhhat_hai_) May 4, 2022
desi parents explaining how they struggled to go to school pic.twitter.com/7Yg3g3K2Su
— $ (@Just_said_it) May 4, 2022
Pov: when you born in 90s and you and your friend is camera and photo editor pic.twitter.com/Wo15dL5PK6
— Kashyap ⚜️ (@Kashyap__r) May 4, 2022
Me and my office friend thinking about living a happy life after retirement pic.twitter.com/1DikMozEdO
— Abhimanyuu🥳🌈 (@sarcastic_kid_2) May 4, 2022
When you can’t afford to travel but you’re a graphic designer pic.twitter.com/P0v9nTvgK0
— Enee 🦋 (@slippinGold) May 4, 2022
— Lalit (@kuchbhirkhloo) May 4, 2022
— Shaurya (@shauryacastic_) May 4, 2022
Kitna masoom tha mein 🥲 pic.twitter.com/VS6x6YYvC2
— Justsaying (@WhyJustsaying) May 4, 2022
Bhay delivery k time pese dedunga, le aana plz… pic.twitter.com/nKVBKKsl43
— Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) May 4, 2022
After buying a new sim*
Me calling my friend pic.twitter.com/8gVeZuRVY4
— ANKUSH (@Unboxhumour) May 4, 2022
Tell croww pic.twitter.com/EnSu38PeFd
— Ambika Pareek (@pareek_ambika7) May 4, 2022
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-