Creators of Telugu meme page pitch in for Covid-relief

As the pandemic robs people of their livelihoods pushing them to the brink, two youngsters from Hyderabad are using their popular meme page to help those struggling to make ends meet.

Twenty-four-year-old Nayani Anurag Reddy and Sachin Vikas (29), the owners of popular Telugu memes page name ‘DPVEU’, have over the last month been able to connect the needy to generous donors through their meme page.

Short for ‘Dis Page Vll Entertain U’, the page has 99.6K followers on Instagram and 57.1K followers on Twitter. The two content creators, who are also digital promotion and marketing professionals for several Tollywood films, have so far helped 44 families from economically weaker sections with groceries and medical essentials for a month. To maintain transparency and win the confidence of the donors, they share details of every family that has received the assistance on their Twitter handle.

#Family1 Helped with Nestle Cerelac And Milk powder for a baby who had no food due to lockdown worth 3500₹ Location : VIZAG #DPVEUCovidHelp #DPVEU #DPVEUStandsForTheNeedy #COVID19 #CovidHelp pic.twitter.com/xlW1C8nJpD — D P V E U (@dpveuuu) May 12, 2021

Anurag, who is currently pursuing MBA at Icfai Business School in Hyderabad, said the meme page is over nine years old and one of the first-ever meme pages to come up in Telugu. The team has collaborated with over 55 Telugu films for digital marketing and promotions. “We try to entertain and engage our followers with memes on movies, cricket, jokes, latest news, science, knowledge and political updates, etc. This is a platform where we communicate with people regularly,” said Anurag.

When the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic began to intensify and a complete lockdown came into effect, people from the poorest backgrounds, especially those who lost their livelihoods, started sharing their pain with them. The plight of daily wagers and people from low-income groups made the duo think of ways to help them.

#Family10 Helped a family in #Vijayawada ( Sai Teja @enigma_yours ) with all the needed essentials worth 2536₹ for a month as they were in need of help in this pandemic.#DPVEUCovidHelp #Dpveu#DPVEUStandsForTheNeedy pic.twitter.com/QkyVS0mNSx — D P V E U (@dpveuuu) May 15, 2021

“There were requests for foodgrains, groceries, household provisions, and other essentials. People were starving. Though we donated a sum to PMCares fund last year, we thought why not use our platform to connect donors and the needy,” said Sachin, who works as a technician with the Indian Air Force.

#Family5 Helped with baby food ( Nestle Cerelac ) worth 2640₹ brought from Apollo pharmacy as Baby couldn’t eat anything else in lockdown and family couldn’t afford to buy cerelac#DPVEUCovidHelp #DPVEU #DPVEUStandsForTheNeedy pic.twitter.com/SyE6zI2V0l — D P V E U (@dpveuuu) May 12, 2021

He added that helping people in small ways gives them immense satisfaction.

With a team of 10 creators who worked on concepts, Sachin and Anurag used to spend two to three hours a day running their meme page earlier. The duo now spends seven to eight hours a day attending to requests.

“We are getting a lot of requests. We verify their requests and ask them to go to the nearest general store, purchase the goods. We verify the bill and the donor makes the online payment to the shopkeeper,” Sachin added.

“We want to thank all the people who have come forward to help the poor,” Sachin said. A couple of Tollywood heroes have helped several families but wished to remain anonymous, said Anurag.