Crash of truck loaded with thesaurus copies: Here’s how Tharoor leaves netizens stunned, aghast, and lots more

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, often touted as a wordsmith, has left Twitter users astounded with his latest quirky tweet. With the caption, “a smile to brighten the morning”, the parliamentarian shared a photograph on Wednesday showing the crash of a truck loaded with thousands of copies of Roget’s Thesaurus.

Tharoor, known for his vast vocabulary, left users inquisitive as the photograph came along with a long sentence and a series of synonyms. Intriguingly, the post says about the crash of the truck carrying thousands of copies of Roget’s Thesaurus and adding the “thesaurus” twist, it further says about the state of witnesses with a slew of synonyms.

“A truck loaded with thousands of copies of ROGET’S THESAURUS crashed yesterday, losing its entire load. Witnesses were stunned, startled, aghast, taken aback, stupefied, confused, shocked, rattled, paralyzed, dazed, bewildered, mixed up, surprised, awed, and dumbfounded, nonplussed, flabbergasted, astounded, amazed, confounded, astonished, overwhelmed, horrified, numbed, speechless, perplexed, fazed, disconcerted, perturbed, disturbed and breathtaken,” tweeted Tharoor.

Internet users were also stunned by the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s tweet and several users poked fun at the usage of words. A user commented, “Well that’s just my vocabulary on the road.” Another user wrote, “Amazing use of thesaurus in a tweet.” A third user commented, “I just understood Roget….”

The post has been doing rounds on social media for long. In 2019, Collins Booksellers Orange posted about the truck crash and a Twitter user had come up with a similar tweet in 2020.

Tharoor often leaves netizens informed with new words. In July this year, the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared the ‘word of the day’- algospeak. He also explained the meaning of algospeak. “Word used on social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms. Eg using ‘unalive’ rather than ‘dead’,” Tharoor tweeted.