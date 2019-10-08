Toggle Menu
This clip of a cow patiently waiting for traffic light to turn green is going viral

The video featured a cow patiently waiting along with the other vehicles for the traffic light to turn green.

The video featured the cow patiently waiting in line with the other vehicles for the light to turn green.

A clip of a cow waiting at a traffic stop with other vehicles has gone viral after it was shared by actor Preity Zinta on Twitter.

“Forget people even our animals obey traffic rules. Don’t believe me – watch this,” the actor posted on Twitter handle.

Watch the video here:

Through the location of traffic signal is not known, netizens were delighted to see the cow following traffic rules.

While one user appreciated the animal for its patience, another user pointed out that sometimes animals behave far better than humans. Take a look at some more reactions here:

