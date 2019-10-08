This clip of a cow patiently waiting for traffic light to turn green is going viral

A clip of a cow waiting at a traffic stop with other vehicles has gone viral after it was shared by actor Preity Zinta on Twitter.

Advertising

“Forget people even our animals obey traffic rules. Don’t believe me – watch this,” the actor posted on Twitter handle.

Watch the video here:

एसे देख के सीखों ट्रैफ़िक रूल्ज़ कैसे फ़ॉलो करते है 😂 Forget people even our animals obey traffic rules. Don’t believe me – watch this 🤩 #sundayfunday #ting pic.twitter.com/LYCciDpnrp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 6, 2019

The video featured a cow patiently waiting along with the other vehicles for the traffic light to turn green. Through the location of traffic signal is not known, netizens were delighted to see the cow following traffic rules.

While one user appreciated the animal for its patience, another user pointed out that sometimes animals behave far better than humans. Take a look at some more reactions here:

This is our lesson if we can learn — Nawab Zada (@NaceKhan) October 6, 2019

Animals obey the rules but few people out there thinks kiiiii “Rules are always made to be broken” #PZSundayChat… — Dhananjay Kumar (@krdhananjay) October 6, 2019

It’s time to learn some discipline from animals. — Arjun Karmakar (@ArjunKa98135103) October 6, 2019

Because they are often play their role as being a trafic police…….so obviously they know better than us….. — keshab Chandra Panigrahi (@keshab1982) October 6, 2019

I think the cow know the traffic rules better than some ppl there 😂😝 — 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓮 🍁🍂 (@Aggi_89) October 6, 2019

Animals better than humanity — Cricketopia (@BlueArmy33333) October 6, 2019