Hospital turns wedding venue for Covid positive patient in Kerala

Updated: April 25, 2021 4:06:32 pm
A Covid ward at a hospital in Kerala’s Alappuzha district was witness to a rare moment of celebration after it turned into a wedding venue for a Covid positive patient.
Sarath Mon, the groom and a native of Kainakari, tested positive along with his mother days before the wedding and both were admitted to Vandaanam Medical College Hospital on April 25.
Despite the unfortunate development, the families of both the bride and groom decided to go ahead with the ceremony on the scheduled date and time, choosing the hospital as the venue.
After getting permission to conduct the ceremony from the collector and hospital superintendent Dr RV Ramlal, the bride, Abhirami, a native of Thekkanaryad, arrived at the hospital in a PPE kit on the wedding day, accompanied by a relative.
Pictures and videos of the wedding ceremony, which have been making rounds of the internet, show the couple exchanging garlands as doctors and hospital staff watch on.
Take a look here:
According to local news agency Mathrubhumi, the wedding was fixed over a year ago but had to be postponed as the pandemic gripped the country.
After trimming the guest list down to 75, as per government regulations, the families were gearing up for the wedding when Sarath Mon and his mother developed breathing trouble on April 21. The duo, who thereafter tested positive for the virus, was admitted to the Covid ward at the medical college hospital.
As per the report, Abhirami will return to her relatives’ place while Sarath Mon can only head home after returning a negative test and completing his quarantine period.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-