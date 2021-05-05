Watch: Bihar couple use bamboo sticks to garland each other during marriage ceremony

While many found the video hilarious, others questioned the need to schedule a wedding amid the pandemic.

This pandemic has seen couples come up with unique ideas to celebrate their weddings. From virtual weddings to donning PPE kits at the ceremony, the list goes on. However, one such couple’s effort to maintain physical distance while tying the knot has triggered all sorts of reactions online.

In a video that is now making rounds on the internet, a couple, reportedly from Bihar’s Begusarai, was seen using bamboo sticks to garland each other.

Shared by Dipanshu Kabra, the additional transport commissioner of Chhattisgarh, on Twitter, the couple in the video were dressed in ceremonial attire and wearing masks.

Take a look at the video here:

While many found the video hilarious, others questioned the need to schedule a wedding amid the pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Heights of stupidity 🤦♂️ — anish (@iamgraphik) May 2, 2021

Is time to inko is tarah se shadi hi nhi krna tha — Pareshwar Diwan (@PareshDiwan20) May 3, 2021

Khatron ke khiladi – Jaan Jaye toh Jaye – lekin Shaadi ho Jaye 😭🤣😂😂 — Saurabh Dubey (@Dubey_SSD) May 2, 2021

Oh My God… 😂😂 — Ritesh Samantara (@RaazSamantara) May 2, 2021

Ha Ha ha 😀 lots of laugh 😀😀 hilarious 😀. — Rajput Vikas Rana (@VikasRa11658853) May 2, 2021