Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Watch: Bihar couple use bamboo sticks to garland each other during marriage ceremony

In a video that is now making rounds on the internet, a couple, reportedly from Bihar’s Begusarai, was seen using bamboo sticks to garland each other.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2021 12:25:09 pm
Covid-19 wedding, Bihar couple covid-19 wedding, couple use bamboo sticks to garland each other, Covid-19 social distancing wedding, viral video, Indian Express newsWhile many found the video hilarious, others questioned the need to schedule a wedding amid the pandemic.

This pandemic has seen couples come up with unique ideas to celebrate their weddings. From virtual weddings to donning PPE kits at the ceremony, the list goes on. However, one such couple’s effort to maintain physical distance while tying the knot has triggered all sorts of reactions online.

Shared by Dipanshu Kabra, the additional transport commissioner of Chhattisgarh, on Twitter, the couple in the video were dressed in ceremonial attire and wearing masks.

Take a look at the video here:

While many found the video hilarious, others questioned the need to schedule a wedding amid the pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

