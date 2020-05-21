Coronavirus-inspired sanitising robots spotted on Chennai streets

Since being shared online, the photos of the robot sanitiser have gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions.(Source: ANI/Twitter) Since being shared online, the photos of the robot sanitiser have gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions.(Source: ANI/Twitter)

After a Chennai hospital deployed robots to serve food and medicines to Covid-19 patients, unique coronavirus-shaped robots were deployed recently at a containment zone in the city to sanitise the area in a bid to reduce direct human involvement.

The development comes as various states step up innovative ways to spread awareness about the infectious disease, which has already infected 13,191 people in Tamil Nadu, including 87 deaths.

The coronavirus-shaped robots is the brainchild of Chennai-based artist B. Gowtham, who earlier grabbed the spotlight for creating coronavirus-inspired helmet for cops.

Inspired by the shape of the virus, the sanitising robots can store up to 30 litres of disinfectant. However, it is currently a prototype and the designer is building an improved device to be deployed at high caseload areas. Pictures of the robots were shared by news agency ANI along with details about the prototype.

Tamil Nadu: Coronavirus shaped robots were deployed in a containment zone in Chennai to sanitize the area. Gowtham, designer of the robots says, “It can store around 30 litres of disinfectant. This is a prototype, we are building better ones”. (20.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/BeZdx3HZgg — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Since being shared online, the photos of the robot sanitiser have gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions. While some called it creative, others were amused.

