scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 24, 2020
COVID19

COVID-19 patients sing and dance at Assam quarantine centre, netizens cheer them on

The video shows residents from a quarantine facility in Assam’s Dibrugarh singing and dancing, as one of the patients plays a tune on a flute.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2020 1:28:06 pm
Assam, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Assam COVID-19 updates, Dibrugarh, Indian Express news While two men imitated steps of ‘Bihu’, an indigenous dance form from Assam, others clapped and cheered for them. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A group of patients at a quarantine facility in Assam have been getting a lot of praise on social media after a video emerged of them singing and dancing to regional songs.

The video, which was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, shows mask-clad inmates at a quarantine facility in Assam’s Dibrugarh singing and dancing as one of the patients plays a tune on a flute.

The video starts with a group cheering as one of them starts playing a tune on a flute. While two men performed steps from the ‘Bihu’, an dance form from Assam, others clap and cheer for them.

Here’s how others on the internet reacted to the video:

Recently, a video of a group of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients dancing in a Karnataka quarantine centre had received a lot of praise on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 24: Latest News

Advertisement