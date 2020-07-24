COVID-19 patients sing and dance at Assam quarantine centre, netizens cheer them on

While two men imitated steps of ‘Bihu’, an indigenous dance form from Assam, others clapped and cheered for them. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI) While two men imitated steps of ‘Bihu’, an indigenous dance form from Assam, others clapped and cheered for them. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A group of patients at a quarantine facility in Assam have been getting a lot of praise on social media after a video emerged of them singing and dancing to regional songs.

The video, which was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, shows mask-clad inmates at a quarantine facility in Assam’s Dibrugarh singing and dancing as one of the patients plays a tune on a flute.

The video starts with a group cheering as one of them starts playing a tune on a flute. While two men performed steps from the ‘Bihu’, an dance form from Assam, others clap and cheer for them.

#WATCH Coronavirus patients dance and sing at a quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam. (23.07.20) pic.twitter.com/SBjtIrSdks — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Here’s how others on the internet reacted to the video:

Praying for speedy recovery sir — Ujjwal chamoli (@UjjuChamoli) July 24, 2020

Nothing wrong !

But masks and social distancing must. — Ashok Kumar Ojha 🇮🇳 (@AshokKu67597003) July 24, 2020

Nice energy good motivation — ramesh (@rame063) July 24, 2020

Recently, a video of a group of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients dancing in a Karnataka quarantine centre had received a lot of praise on social media.

