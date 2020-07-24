COVID-19 patients sing and dance at Assam quarantine centre, netizens cheer them on

A group of patients at a quarantine facility in Assam have been getting a lot of praise on social media after a video emerged of them singing and dancing to regional songs.
The video, which was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, shows mask-clad inmates at a quarantine facility in Assam’s Dibrugarh singing and dancing as one of the patients plays a tune on a flute.
The video starts with a group cheering as one of them starts playing a tune on a flute. While two men performed steps from the ‘Bihu’, an dance form from Assam, others clap and cheer for them.
Here’s how others on the internet reacted to the video:
Recently, a video of a group of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients dancing in a Karnataka quarantine centre had received a lot of praise on social media.
