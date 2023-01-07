‘We’ll just be parents’: Couple who went viral for desi wedding now expecting first child

Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju, who took the internet by storm with their grand Hindu wedding in 2019 held in New Jersey, US, are now set to welcome their first baby due in May. Adorable photographs of the couple’s paternity shoot were shared by People magazine on Instagram.

Since getting married, the couple has been learning about the nuances of having biological children. From understanding the differences between surrogates, egg donors and gestational carriers to deciding which of those partners would be part of their family’s growth, it was a learning curve for the couple.

They also found out that the cost was higher for them than that for heterosexual couples. After finding the egg donor, it took four rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for them to confirm the happy news.

Aditya told People, “We are hoping us having a baby normalizes it even more, that it doesn’t matter if you’re a same-sex couple, you can just lead the life you want. I want this to be a guide for those who are trying because so many have gotten married after we have, and they have reached out to us thanking us because they figured out how to convince their parents and families because of us. So this might very well help too.”

Like any couple, they want to celebrate Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and all holidays. The couple is excited about the baby and curious about how their life would turn out to be. Amit said, “We won’t be talking about gay couples like we do now. We’ll just be talking about couples.”

“We won’t be gay parents, we’ll just be parents,” Aditya added.

Their fairy-tale wedding was held as per Hindu traditions and donning stunning twinning outfits, the couple aced it. Celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Aditya wrote on Instagram, “I had a dream and it came true. Now I cherish and hold on to it with love. And I thank the universe everyday that he made you for me @amit_aatma.”

He added, “If someone told me that a Telugu boy from New Delhi would marry a Gujarati American from New Jersey I would have learnt to make Dhokla sooner. Thank you for putting up with my drama and thank you for making me a part of your dreams and goals. Cheers to 3 years. Ps – It will happen! Let’s have FAITH!”

Advertisement

They met through a mutual friend in 2016. “We met three years ago in a small Lower East Side bar for a friend’s birthday. Since that night, we have been together,” Shah was quoted as saying by Vogue in 2020. “Although we have completely different personalities, thanks to our similar interests we hit it off instantly. Aditya is very creative. For me, being in performing arts, that was very important. I desired a partner who is passionate.” After being in love for a year, they came out to their parents.