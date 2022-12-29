scorecardresearch
‘Arrange marriage is scary’: Couple trips while posing for photos on their wedding. Watch

The couple were getting their photos clicked on their wedding when the groom lost his balance and tripped on the bride’s lehenga and she fell.

The day of one’s wedding is one of the most special days in a person’s life and one wants to make it memorable by having the perfect photos. Photographers ask the couple to pose in many different ways at their wedding to get the best shots.

One such couple, who were attempting to strike the perfect pose for photos, had a slight mishap resulting in the bride falling to the ground. A video of the couple was posted on Instagram by the page jaipur_preweddings on December 15 and it has amassed more than 25 million views.

The clip shows the groom twirling the bride and then trying to bend her a little for a romantic pose. However, while trying to lean on her, the groom lost his balance and tripped on the bride’s lehenga resulting in the woman falling to the ground. Fortunately, the bride seems to be alright as the impact of the fall was reduced due to the groom holding her in his arms.

Watch the clip below:

“Arrange marriage is scary. What if you ‘fall’ in love on the wedding day,” commented a user. “This is what falling in love looks like,” joked another.

Recently, a couple posing for their wedding photos had an unexpected visitor when a monkey crashed it. A video of the incident went viral. The couple was getting their photos clicked with the groom picking up the bride for a romantic pose when a monkey with a baby on its back crashed the photoshoot.

The monkey went over to the groom and climbed on his chest. The man was calm about the whole thing and just smiled. After a while, the bride also got comfortable and petted the monkey and its baby.

