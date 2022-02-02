This couple missed the sunrise. But a big cat’s stroll made their day

Life has its own way of surprising us in the least expected moments. Something similar happened to a couple after missing the sunrise during a holiday in Tamil Nadu’s Valparai.

Photographer Raj Mohan and his wife Spoorthi were out early in the morning enjoying some great sunrise views, however, the weather played a spoilsport. As they returned home after three days surrounded by nature spotting a few elephants, gaur, deer and birds—the best was reserved for the last as they spotted a tiger.

Now, the video captured by Mohan of the animal casually walking on a highway is leaving everyone amused online. In the clip doing rounds on the internet, an adult tiger is seen crossing the mountainous road on the Anamalai Hills in the Western Ghats.

Captured from inside of a car, the animal is seen taking its time to walk over the road and disappearing in the shrubs on the hills.

“Literally, woke up to a tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography shouted ‘Tiger Tiger Tiger Tiger’ while I was fast asleep after a disappointing sunrise shoot,” Spoorthi recalled in a post on Instagram.

“I started shivering, struggled to open the camera app and juggled with modes out of excitement,” added. Luckily, the animal was just 10 metres from their car. “He walked slowly giving me enough time to film him and that’s it!”

“What a thrilling moment this was! A rare sighting that you don’t get to see everyday and will be etched forever in our minds,” she said.