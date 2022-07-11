scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Couple signs a contract after their wedding ceremony. See what’s on the list

Under the contract, the bride "must and should wear saree everyday" and late-night parties are allowed only with the spouse.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 2:34:06 pm
wedding contract, couple signs wedding contract, assam couple signs wedding contract, wedding, viral wedding video, indian expressWhile some users were amazed by the "wedding contract", some others were irked.

Several couples in India have grabbed attention online for breaking traditions and stereotypes during their wedding. At one such wedding, Shanti and Mintu from Assam signed a contract with a list of dos and don’ts.

ALSO READ |This epic version of ‘Monsoon Wedding’ impresses netizens

The clip shared by Wedlock Photography Assam on their Instagram handle shows the bride, wearing a red lehenga, signing the contract with the groom following suit. They look happy as they sign the contract printed on a big piece of paper.

Under the contract, the bride “must and should wear saree everyday” and late-night parties are allowed only with the spouse. The list also said, “Sunday morning breakfast tum banogay” while there was no mention of who would cook meals on the other days of the week. “Always say yes to Ghar ka khana,” was also on the list.

Other conditions in the contract included eating only one pizza every month, going to the gym every day, shopping after every 15 days, and clicking good pictures at every party.

While some users were amazed by the “wedding contract”, some others were irked. A user wrote, “Bhai, It’s not marriage it’s Contract. Which is being sign in Sherwani.” Another user wrote, “All conditions ok. But everyday saree is toooooooo much…” A third user commented, “So sad that there is still so much inequality in india.”

Recently, a groom touched the feet of his bride after tying the nuptial knot. The wedding footage did rounds on social media in June this year.

