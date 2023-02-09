‘This is so sweet’: Couple dance their hearts out during baby shower. Watch

A couple awaiting their newborn baby has taken the internet by storm with an adorable dance. Shaking a leg to the Bollywood song “Maan Meri Jaan” from the movie King, the couple exchanged glances and won the hearts of both people who gathered around them and online.

A video clip shared by bridal makeup artist Dimple Brahm Bhatt on Instagram shows a woman clad in a yellow saree graciously making moves to the song with her baby bump. The man clad in a kurta imitates her steps and watches her with adoration. People who gathered around them—most probably relatives and friends—appear quite enchanted by their performance and cheer for them. Towards the end of the video, a middle-aged woman comes forward and hugs the couple.

“Here’s your sign to dance your heart out at you baby shower,” read the text insert in the clip. Netizens cannot stop gushing over their adorable performance. An Instagram user commented, “Love how he’s constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he’s doing the right step or not.” Another user wrote, “This is so sweet ..women leading and guy following..love it.” A third user commented, “How adorably beautiful vibe it is absolutely lovely couple.”

