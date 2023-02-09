scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

‘This is so sweet’: Couple dance their hearts out during baby shower. Watch

Netizens cannot stop gushing over their adorable performance.

Couple shake a leg to Maan Meri JaanTowards the end of the video, a middle-aged woman comes forward and hugs the couple.
Listen to this article
‘This is so sweet’: Couple dance their hearts out during baby shower. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A couple awaiting their newborn baby has taken the internet by storm with an adorable dance. Shaking a leg to the Bollywood song “Maan Meri Jaan” from the movie King, the couple exchanged glances and won the hearts of both people who gathered around them and online.

A video clip shared by bridal makeup artist Dimple Brahm Bhatt on Instagram shows a woman clad in a yellow saree graciously making moves to the song with her baby bump. The man clad in a kurta imitates her steps and watches her with adoration. People who gathered around them—most probably relatives and friends—appear quite enchanted by their performance and cheer for them. Towards the end of the video, a middle-aged woman comes forward and hugs the couple.

ALSO READ |Watch: This UK couple rocks Bollywood number ‘London Thumakda’ at wedding reception

“Here’s your sign to dance your heart out at you baby shower,” read the text insert in the clip. Netizens cannot stop gushing over their adorable performance. An Instagram user commented, “Love how he’s constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he’s doing the right step or not.” Another user wrote, “This is so sweet ..women leading and guy following..love it.” A third user commented, “How adorably beautiful vibe it is absolutely lovely couple.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

Videos from special occasions often win hearts online. Last month a couple’s video from their wedding went viral on social media. The clip posted on the Instagram page prabhatweddingvlogger showed a bride dancing energetically to the song “Saiyaan Superstar”. However, the groom grabbed eyeballs online as he stood watching her perform.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:17 IST
Next Story

A future European Super League could have 80 clubs -A22 CEO

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close