The memes singles are sharing as they take part in #CoupleChallenge on social media

A new trend #CoupleChallenge has people sharing photos of themselves with their partners or spouses. But keen on not being left out, single people are sharing memes that capture their plight.

While some came up with jokes, others came up with alternative “best couples” like tea and pakodas!

Here are some of the memes that are being widely shared on social media:

People posting their pics with #CoupleChallenge on @Facebook Le my single friends pic.twitter.com/832t3EtzVA — AtmaNirbhar Chirag (@mr_rajvaniya) September 25, 2020

After seeing #CoupleChallenge on social media Le single me : pic.twitter.com/BEAMLwurcy — Shubham Mishra (@shubham_m11) September 25, 2020

After seeing people are posting #couplechallenge Single me: pic.twitter.com/Ldhqc8eAwe — Aalsi Engineer 💙 (@introvertladka) September 25, 2020

when I try to write #couplechallenge on facebook… Le *Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/9m1xojqBba — Yashonil Patidar (@yash_2431) September 25, 2020

