The memes singles are sharing as they take part in #CoupleChallenge on social media

A new trend #CoupleChallenge has people sharing photos of themselves with their partners or spouses. But keen on not being left out, single people are sharing memes that capture their plight.
While some came up with jokes, others came up with alternative “best couples” like tea and pakodas!
Here are some of the memes that are being widely shared on social media:
#Couplechallenge
Pic 1 : At home
Pic 2 : On facebook.👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Fov7lGAYTt
— Usaidkhan (@Usaidkh73279835) September 25, 2020
On Social Media😍 At Home😂 pic.twitter.com/IO6PvY5Xnm
— 🚩🚩#महादेव🔱के पुजारी है हम…🙏🙏 (@KN_Goswami) September 25, 2020
The best #couplechallenge ever. pic.twitter.com/EZTzafgaBJ
— Sudhansu Samanta (@SamantaBapuji) September 25, 2020
The best in town. 🔥#couplechallenge pic.twitter.com/m3UogFyn2G
— Neha Chaurasia (@Nehu2612) September 25, 2020
Finally the #couplechallenge Trophy goes to 👇👇
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @Upcopatul pic.twitter.com/PJ5lHboXay
— अनुज प्रताप सिंह (@Draps78) September 25, 2020
And the Winner of #couplechallenge is 😂😂🤣🤣#jusforfun pic.twitter.com/GYh4m4hxDb
— Anjali S Vishnoi ™ ®🇮🇳 (@anansavishnoi) September 25, 2020
#couplechallenge is trending
Meanwhile single me: pic.twitter.com/6Fihno2VAE
— Sanjay Maurya (@Sanju_Bawaa) September 25, 2020
#CoupleChallenge trend to singles: pic.twitter.com/4c9xo3Oh33
— Upma💜 (@upmholic) September 25, 2020
People posting their pics with #CoupleChallenge on @Facebook
Le my single friends pic.twitter.com/832t3EtzVA
— AtmaNirbhar Chirag (@mr_rajvaniya) September 25, 2020
Le single me:- pic.twitter.com/xru8074jUl
— ioverthinkerr🔥 (@_muhfatt) September 25, 2020
After seeing #CoupleChallenge on social media
Le single me : pic.twitter.com/BEAMLwurcy
— Shubham Mishra (@shubham_m11) September 25, 2020
After seeing people are posting #couplechallenge
Single me: pic.twitter.com/Ldhqc8eAwe
— Aalsi Engineer 💙 (@introvertladka) September 25, 2020
People doing #couplechallenge
Le Single pic.twitter.com/qCesQWloWJ
— Muza Mil (@muzii09) September 24, 2020
#couplechallenge trending on twitter
Meanwhile single me: pic.twitter.com/MHC7jPkf69
— Jagriti Singh💎(CSK💛) (@_j_a_g_r_i_t_i_) September 24, 2020
when I try to write #couplechallenge on facebook…
Le *Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/9m1xojqBba
— Yashonil Patidar (@yash_2431) September 25, 2020
