Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files

The memes singles are sharing as they take part in #CoupleChallenge on social media

While some came up with jokes, others came up with other ideal couples like tea and pakodas.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 25, 2020 4:55:45 pm
A new trend #CoupleChallenge has people sharing photos of themselves with their partners or spouses. But keen on not being left out, single people are sharing memes that capture their plight.

While some came up with jokes, others came up with alternative “best couples” like tea and pakodas!

Here are some of the memes that are being widely shared on social media:

