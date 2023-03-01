Thanks to pilot, couple catches glimpse of northern lights after missing it during their Iceland trip

Many people travel long distances to places like Iceland, Norway, and Alaska in the hope of catching the deep green, purple, and red hues of the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights.

Adam Groves and his fiancée Jasmine Mapp also made a similar trip to Iceland in the hope of experiencing the beautiful view of the northern lights. During the trip, Groves also proposed to Mapp and she accepted. However, the couple was not able to see the northern lights during their four-day trip.

Luckily on their flight back to Manchester from Reykjavik, they were able to see the northern lights after their pilot did a special 360-degree turn to treat his passengers to a lovely view.

On Tuesday, February 28, Groves tweeted the pictures of the northern lights that he took from the flight and thanked the pilot for his kind gesture. This tweet soon got over 31,000 likes.

Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A4CHi9Hqgo — Adam Groves (@APTGroves) February 27, 2023

While talking about their special flight experience with PA Media, Groves said: “On our flight home, the pilot told us that if we are able to see the lights he’ll do a turn to allow us to see it. Around half an hour into our flight, the pilot dimmed the lights and we saw the (northern) lights.”

An amazing way to top off a special trip where I proposed to my fiancé pic.twitter.com/ORp770iprS — Adam Groves (@APTGroves) February 28, 2023

He added, “At first, only the passengers on the left-hand side of the plane could see them, but we were sat on the opposite side. The pilot turned the plane around so that passengers sitting on the right could see them too.”