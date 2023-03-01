scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Thanks to pilot, couple catches glimpse of northern lights after missing it during their Iceland trip

Adam Groves and his fiancée Jasmine Mapp could not spot the northern lights during their Iceland trip but they managed to catch the stunning lights after their pilot performed a 360-degree turn during their return flight.

Northern lights viral tweet
Listen to this article
Thanks to pilot, couple catches glimpse of northern lights after missing it during their Iceland trip
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Many people travel long distances to places like Iceland, Norway, and Alaska in the hope of catching the deep green, purple, and red hues of the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights.

Adam Groves and his fiancée Jasmine Mapp also made a similar trip to Iceland in the hope of experiencing the beautiful view of the northern lights. During the trip, Groves also proposed to Mapp and she accepted. However, the couple was not able to see the northern lights during their four-day trip.

ALSO READ |Photos of rare ‘double moonbow’ with Northern Lights takes social media by storm

Luckily on their flight back to Manchester from Reykjavik, they were able to see the northern lights after their pilot did a special 360-degree turn to treat his passengers to a lovely view.

Also Read
King Cobra standing up
‘Absolutely scary’: IFS officer shares video of King Cobra ‘standing up’,...
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares photo with former Harvard classmate Bill Gates
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares photo with former Harvard classmate B...
Leopard walking through Nainital
Watch: Leopard’s ‘post-dinner walk’ in Uttarakhand’s Nainital
Passenger shares video of insect in meal served by Air India on business class flight
Business class passenger shares video of insect in meal served by Air Ind...

On Tuesday, February 28, Groves tweeted the pictures of the northern lights that he took from the flight and thanked the pilot for his kind gesture. This tweet soon got over 31,000 likes.

While talking about their special flight experience with PA Media, Groves said: “On our flight home, the pilot told us that if we are able to see the lights he’ll do a turn to allow us to see it. Around half an hour into our flight, the pilot dimmed the lights and we saw the (northern) lights.”

He added, “At first, only the passengers on the left-hand side of the plane could see them, but we were sat on the opposite side. The pilot turned the plane around so that passengers sitting on the right could see them too.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 17:02 IST
Next Story

BTS’ Jin promoted to higher rank at military camp, ARMY says he ‘never disappoints’: ‘He makes proud with his resilience and strength’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close