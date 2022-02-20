Couple adopts 15 puppies after their dogs were culled amidst Covid fears

When authorities in Vietnam killed 12 dogs belonging to Pham Minh Hung and Nguyen Thi Chi Em as a preventative measure to control Covid-19 infections, the couple was left heartbroken and indignant.

However, in an inspiring move, the couple later decided to move forward from their grief and adopt 15 new puppies.

According to the BBC, last October Pham Minh Hung and Nguyen Thi Chi Em travelled to a relative’s home in Ca Mau province in an attempt to escape contracting Covid-19 as cases were on the rise in Long An Province, where they worked. They undertook the 280 kilometres journey along with their 12 dogs. But when they reached Khanh Hung, they tested positive for Covid-19 and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

As they were undergoing treatment, their dogs were left at a quarantine centre. Later, much to their despair, the couple got to know the Vietnamese authorities killed their dogs to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

While speaking to the BBC, Pham Minh Hung said, “When my dogs were killed, I was despondent and cried a lot. At the same time, we had Covid. My family was under a lot of pressure.”

A year later, as Covid-19 infections are under control, the couple decided to adopt 15 more dogs, a few of whom were rescued from the dog meat shops. They shared their adoption journey on TikTok, which gained much popularity and their story has prompted many people to send them donations.

While speaking about his newly adopted pets, Pham told the BBC, “I love them so much. Raising 15 children is expensive, but I also get help from good people.”