Cotton candy Maggi? Delhi blogger’s ‘fun’ recipe has netizens in splits

When it comes to Maggi, it’s arguably one of the most loved dishes of desi people. Time and again, people try and come up with new recipes to enjoy their favourite instant noodles, leading to some pretty questionable experiments. This time, someone tried it with cotton candy.

Yes, after a series of dessert versions of the noodles – be it kheer or laddu – now, a video of the dish with cotton candy has now gone viral on the internet. In a video posted by Eat This Delhi, a food blogger is seen starting off her cooking in a regular way, sautéing the chopped vegetables in butter and adding the Maggi and masala.

However, as the video progresses, she is seen adding cotton candy into her dish. “Kya duniya accept karegi mujhe ki nahi (Will the world accept me or not),” she captioned the video. “This is just for fun don’t judge me,” she added asking followers to watch the complete video.

In a longer version posted on YouTube, the woman is seen hesitating to add the fluffy sweet condiment, unsure about the unusual twist. However, after being encouraged by the person behind the camera, she is seen adding it to the noodles.

As she continues to cook, the man couldn’t suppress his amusement seeing it disappear. The woman is heard explaining that the sugary product dissolved into the pan and might just add a sweet aftertaste.

After the bizarre experiment, the woman is seen trying the dish herself. Saying that it’s “not bad” in the review, she adds, “it’s only slightly sweet”.

In a similar tangy-sweet recipe, a Ghaziabad vendor broke the internet selling Fanta Maggi last year, leaving netizens unsure.