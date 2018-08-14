Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Customer complained of roasted fly in her Biryani, Zomato executive requested restaurant to add some more

While the customer care executive responded to Singh's issue politely and even apologised for it but he mistakingly requested for an 'extra topping' of the roasted fly she had complained about.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2018 10:42:20 pm
zomato, zomato viral, zomato funny conversation, zomato customer, zomato extra topping, zomato shuddh desi Hindi chat, customer chat with Zomato shuddh desi, Indian express, Indian express news Texting a costumer care service? Make sure they don’t make this mistake. (Source: Getty Images)
It isn’t rare for people to use the chat services provided by various companies to approach the customer care executive. However, often conversations take a hilarious turn. While recently an Amazon Prime customer care executive’s Bollywood chat with a customer left everyone in splits, this time it is the ‘extra topping’ that is bringing all the laughs.

ALSO READ | Mumbai guy’s hilarious ‘shuddh Hindi’ chat with a Zomato customer care executive has gone viral

27-year-old social media influencer and creator Bhagyashree Singh took to Twitter to share the screenshots of a conversation she had with a Zomato executive after she complained of flies in the food she received. In her complaint text, she wrote, “Got the biryani delivered with an extra topping of dead roasted house fly. I am getting tired of the quality and service.”

While the customer care executive responded to Singh’s issue politely and even apologised for it but he/she mistakingly requested for an ‘extra topping’. The response read, “I have updated the same to the restaurant, they will add an extra topping of dead roasted house fly in your biryani.” Quite amused by the response, Singh took to Twitter to share the mess up.

She later tweeted that she understands that it was an ‘honest mistake’ but she did ‘have a good laugh’. Moreover, she requested the company to not fire the executive as she/he had apologised.

