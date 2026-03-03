‘Corporate Holi’: This Gurgaon employee dancing with his laptop is every office worker right now; watch

Holi starts on the evening of the Purnima (full moon day) in the Hindu month of Phalguna

Holi, the festival of colours, is here, and amid the festivities, a video of a corporate celebration in Gurgaon has caught the internet’s eye with a relatable moment.

Shared by an Instagram user, Guaranshi, the video documented employees at her Candour Techspace office marking the festival with colours and cheer. However, the moment that has amused the internet is a man seen dancing energetically while still holding on to his laptop.

The text on the video read, “Corporate Holi”. Throughout the clip, colleagues can be seen applying colours to each other, smiling for photos, and enjoying the festivities within the office premises.