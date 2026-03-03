‘Corporate Holi’: This Gurgaon employee dancing with his laptop is every office worker right now; watch

Holi, the festival of colours, is here, and amid the festivities, a video of a corporate celebration in Gurgaon has caught the internet’s eye with a relatable moment.
Shared by an Instagram user, Guaranshi, the video documented employees at her Candour Techspace office marking the festival with colours and cheer. However, the moment that has amused the internet is a man seen dancing energetically while still holding on to his laptop.
The text on the video read, “Corporate Holi”. Throughout the clip, colleagues can be seen applying colours to each other, smiling for photos, and enjoying the festivities within the office premises.
The video resonated with numerous users, amassing nearly four lakh views. “FOMO but make it corporate,” a user wrote. “that guy holding laptop and vibing, bhai next level,” another user commented.
“Major FOMO,” a third user reacted.
Holi is celebrated across India and in many parts of the world. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the changing of seasons. The festival usually spans two days, the first known as Holika Dahan, Jalawali Holi, or Chhoti Holi, and the second, Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, when people celebrate by playing with dry gulaal and water colours.
Also known as the festival of colours, Holi starts on the evening of the Purnima (full moon day) in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which corresponds to between late February and mid-March, according to the English or Gregorian calendar.
This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on Tuesday, March 3, followed by the main Holi on Wednesday, March 4. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Holika Dahan should be performed after sunset during Pradosh, when the full moon prevails, and should not be observed during Bhadra Mujha timings from 2.35 am to 4.30 am this year.