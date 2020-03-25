‘Sarcasm and reality’: Omar Abdullah’s response to lockdown leaves netizens in splits

Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 6,500 retweets and has been flooded with netizens praising the politician’s humour. (Source: File Photo) Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 6,500 retweets and has been flooded with netizens praising the politician’s humour. (Source: File Photo)

Released after almost eight months of detention, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah quickly updated his Twitter Bio to “Former PSA Political detinue”. However, soon after his release, a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Tweeting about the lockdown in a humourous way, Abdullah shared a meme with a caption, “These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn’t hurt.” In the meme was a picture of the politician himself along with a tagline that read, “When you spend 236 days in lockdown, and on the day you get out, the govt imposes 21-day national lockdown”.

These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn’t hurt. pic.twitter.com/V0NA7tb0sU — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 25, 2020

Earlier too, following his release, Abdullah had tweeted if anyone wanted “tips on surviving quarantine or a lockdown” as he had “months of experience” at his disposal.

On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 24, 2020

Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 6,500 retweets and has been flooded with netizens praising the politician’s humour.

I can’t 😂😂😂😂

I missed these humourous tweets.

Welcome back Sir 🙏 https://t.co/5hhg27hj2X — Atharva ।अथर्व। اتھاروا (@AtharvaIsTrash) March 25, 2020

At present scenario Little humor is good as stress buster 😂😂 @curlykrazy07 https://t.co/rXjZav1dCX — AMIT SHARMA (@sharmaamit1985) March 25, 2020

Arey ismai b humor aagya 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/SGLjQ7cUAX — Hàikà (@haikaamin) March 25, 2020

