Wednesday, March 25, 2020
COVID19

‘Sarcasm and reality’: Omar Abdullah’s response to lockdown leaves netizens in splits

Following his release, Abdullah had tweeted if anyone wanted "tips on surviving quarantine or a lockdown" as he had "months of experience" at his disposal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2020 6:21:41 pm
Omar Abdullah, Omar Abdullah tweet, Omar Abdullah detention, coronavirus, coronavirus lockdown, india lockdown, Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 6,500 retweets and has been flooded with netizens praising the politician’s humour. (Source: File Photo)

Released after almost eight months of detention, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah quickly updated his Twitter Bio to “Former PSA Political detinue”. However, soon after his release, a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Tweeting about the lockdown in a humourous way, Abdullah shared a meme with a caption, “These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn’t hurt.” In the meme was a picture of the politician himself along with a tagline that read, “When you spend 236 days in lockdown, and on the day you get out, the govt imposes 21-day national lockdown”.

Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 6,500 retweets and has been flooded with netizens praising the politician’s humour.

