Odisha IAS officer returns to work day after his father’s demise, earns plaudits online

As the number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 147 in India, a health officer from Odisha is being hailed as a hero online, who defied personal tragedy and reported to work in 24 hours.

IAS officer Nikunja Dhal, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department for Government of Odisha, reported to work to combat the coronavirus pandemic a day after his father’s demise. A native of Jajpur, Dhal took the day off on Monday to fulfill his responsibilities at home and complete all the rituals before joining his team again on Tuesday to fight the virus.

“Leading from the front. Nikunja Dhal IAS, Pr Secy Health, Govt of Odisha showed exemplary courage when he was back in his office combating the epidemic Coronavirus within 24 hours of his father’s death. #Rolemodels,” IAS Association tweeted lauding him.

The 1993-batch IAS officer’s selfless act towards the larger interest of the state has been widely praised. People on social media lauded the government health official for his dedication, whose personal tragedy didn’t stop him from fulfilling his responsibility in such stressful times.

Calling him an “inspiration” people on the internet praised him and other healthcare workers working on the frontline of the pandemic around the world, who can’t “stay home” or “practice social distancing”.

Dear Nikunj. Very Sad indeed. Heartfelt Condolences. But in these difficult times also You have set an example. — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) March 17, 2020

Duty before self. One day after demise of his father Mr. Nikunj Dhal, Principal Secretary, Health, Odisha is back to work to lead his team againt #COVID19https://t.co/ZJF7mu6X8r #coronavirus@IASassociation @IPS_Association — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 17, 2020

Exemplary leadership role! Public servant extraordinaire. https://t.co/1iAIF2eeWW — Bishnu Charan Parida (@bcp_jkr) March 18, 2020

Salute to you Sir @nbdhal my deepest condolences on your father’s demise. I’m sure he is proud of your exmplary service. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/365wgXywTA — DrSonali Rawal (@sonalirawal) March 18, 2020

We feel proud on these officer’s well done sir . Handsoff 🇮🇳 https://t.co/s3Nt9xU6En — Chandan Kumar (@chandan829239) March 18, 2020

Steel Frame of Indian democracy https://t.co/GKMd2KR760 — Sunil Dattarao Barde (@SunilDattaraoBa) March 17, 2020

We are the hardworking ppl 😊😊 love to fellow odia from another odia.. — 🐧 (@unix4u) March 17, 2020

We are PROUD..👏👏. Our HEARTFELT Best Wishes..✌✌.. WONDERFUL… AWESOME..👍👍. 🙂😊 — Jayant Kumar Ghosh (@Jayantghosh20) March 18, 2020

Kudos to Mr Dhal, Responsibility first. — RKS (@g_medal) March 17, 2020

Naman 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Vaidehi 🇮🇳 🕉️ #ChaloKashmir (@dharmicverangna) March 17, 2020

The Naveen Patnaik government made it mandatory for people entering the state from foreign countries to register themselves with an official portal. In main two cities, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, all malls have been ordered to remain closed till March 31.

On Monday, the state reported it’s first positive coronavirus case, a research scholar who recently returned from Italy.

