Memes, jokes on social media after PM Modi announces ‘Janata Curfew’ to slow Covid-19 spread

Many took to Twitter after the speech to share their views about the speech and some came up with memes and jokes. Many took to Twitter after the speech to share their views about the speech and some came up with memes and jokes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Thursday and in his speech urged people to not step out of their homes unless necessary for a few weeks. He also called for a ‘Janta Curfew‘, in which he asked all citizens to stay home between 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday, March 22.

“During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services may leave their homes,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

In the address, he said that the self-isolation measure is in the interest of the country as it will prepare the citizens for the “future challenges”.

He also further urged people to stand in the balconies of their houses for five minutes on Sunday, March 22 at 5 pm and clap as a sign of thanks for emergency workers who are working despite the pandemic.

Many took to Twitter after the speech to share their views about the speech and some came up with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of them here:

I agree with everything the PM said. It’s a good speech. Share its message widely! And spending a sunday like I’ve pretty much spent every single sunday….ain’t that bad. I’ll even do the Italian thing at 5pm 🙂 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 19, 2020

This is the first time I am sending Modiji’s speech to my parents to convince them to stay indoors. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) March 19, 2020

Leaders in the world: citizens don’t have to pay bills, stay inside, be prepared, this is a war, more facts that people want to war M*di: if ur happy and u know it clap ur hands 👏🏼 👏🏼 — Alankrutha (@alankruthahaha) March 19, 2020

Modi proposes #JantaCurfew on Sunday 22nd March (7 am to 9pm) Pseudo – Liberals on Sunday ~ pic.twitter.com/dCVLEM94ps — India Fights Corona (@iamvinitshinde) March 19, 2020

Modi, in his address also announced the formation of a “COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force”, in the wake of the economic challenges arising out of the outbreak.

The address came in as the total number of cases in India rose to 173, including 19 who have recovered, and four deaths.

Apart from emphasising the importance of social distancing, the Prime Minister also requested people to avoid panic buying and urged them to not hoard essential items like food and medicines.

Globally, coronavirus has spread to 140 countries, infecting 2.22 lakh and killing over 9,000 people, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd