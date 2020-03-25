Bride from Bihar, groom from UP get married through video call due to lockdown

The groom from UP and the bride from Bihar tied a knot with the help pf internet amid coronavirus lockdown. (Source: ANI/Youtube) The groom from UP and the bride from Bihar tied a knot with the help pf internet amid coronavirus lockdown. (Source: ANI/Youtube)

All of India is now under lockdown for 21 days to prevent the rise of Covid-19 cases, but that didn’t come in between a wedding between a woman from Bihar and man from Uttar Pradesh, who got married through video calling.

Sadiya Nasreen and Danish Raza were scheduled to be married on March 23, but the pandemic disrupted their plans with travel restrictions being imposed. But the couple were determined to get married so they went ahead with the ceremony through video conferencing, with a qazi solemnising the wedding in the presence of family members.

In the video that’s going viral, after the couple say “qubool hain” over the video call, relatives are seen hugging each other and saying, “Mubarak ho”. The bride is then brought in front of the screen and the couple sees each other for the first time after their wedding.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Indians get creative to beat the lockdown#CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/5sfbl5MLN1 — Divya Malani (@malani_divya) March 24, 2020

That’s great. 🙏🏻💥 Bhagwan apko dher sari khushiya de — Deepak Dhage (@deepakdhage111) March 24, 2020

excellent! changing times. 🙏 — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) March 24, 2020

Exciting news coming from Bihar. Days are near when various other essential works will be done thru via internet service. — Piyush Prakkash (@BeingPiyush) March 24, 2020

Gathering at home with relative ,guest is also dangerous. it could have been postponed. waise b nikah kar k kya fayeda jab couple door hai — Atif Khan (@atif1202) March 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days and said that social distancing was the only option to stay safe during the pandemic. As the number of people affected by the virus crossed 500 in the country, he said, “This is applicable for everyone, including the Prime Minister.”

The central government had also warned of legal action against those violating the lockdown, saying, violators could either face a fine of Rs 1,000 or a jail term of six months if they do not abide by the lockdown orders.

