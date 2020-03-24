A list of the funniest things people say they’ve learnt during lockdown

With too much time in hand and not enough to do, people have started observing things very closely. (Source: @HaramiParindey/ Twitter) With too much time in hand and not enough to do, people have started observing things very closely. (Source: @HaramiParindey/ Twitter)

Most of India is under lockdown to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but unused to being at home for such long periods of time people are discovering unusual things they never noticed before and are sharing them on social media.

People have been documenting their life at home on TikTok and sharing the ‘realities of work from home’, but people are also sharing things the unusual things they’ve learned while being cooped up at home.

Here are some of the funny tweets shared by people on how they are spending their life during lockdowns:

When you are in a meeting online or sath krailay bhi kaat rahay hon.#WorkFromHomeLife pic.twitter.com/erMS7JSYVs — Distant Narcissist (@narcissistvibes) March 24, 2020

Your mom, when you are speaking in English during a video conference. #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/a7l0aTQrfG — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 24, 2020

Instagram stories in quarantine time: pic.twitter.com/Nb3g4qp2U0 — Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) March 24, 2020

Quarantine day 10: Today I learnt that the guys dancing behind SRK in Yeh Dil Deewana song are also SRK. pic.twitter.com/rYD2UAWWET — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 23, 2020

Quarantine Day 8 :

There are 592 Aajaa in Aajaa Aajaa mei hu Pyaar Tera song.. 😶😷#LockdownNow #COVID19outbreak #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #TwitterAntakshari — Rudra Trilogy (@saptak81) March 23, 2020

Quarantine Day 1 Vs Quarantine Day 14 pic.twitter.com/ooOdhGWR82 — Jetha Lal (गोकुलधाम वाले) (@lolJetha) March 23, 2020

when people finally appreciate your wisdom & knowledge for movies in this lockdown and call you up for recommendations. pic.twitter.com/AZ9o4lrrZX — Bawaal (@BuntyBawaal) March 23, 2020

Quarantine day 8 Netflix – bhai aaj thodi der amazon dekh le. — BING (@ya_jhakaas) March 22, 2020

*Day 7 of Quarantine* Bina Mummy k bole hi paani ki Bottles bhar kar fridge me rakh di — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) March 22, 2020

*Quarantine days till now* – Lays ke bade packet main 31 chips hote hain: 6 bade wale + 20 normal + 5 tukda + baki chura – Pankha off karne ke 1 min 6 sec baad rukta – Maggie banne ko 4 min 42 sec lagte – Mere bathroom main 113 tiles hain: 41 grey + 72 white #QuaratineLife — 𝓐𝓶𝓪𝓷 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓡𝓸𝔂 (@DatingWithBooks) March 22, 2020

As states shut doors to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19, the government has announced it will penalise those flouting lockdowns. The Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 lays down punishment as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code which says that the flouting of orders can lead to imprisonment up to 6 months or a fine up to Rs 1,000, or both.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

