Thursday, March 05, 2020
The best memes and GIFs Indians are sharing to cope with the spread of coronavirus

There are plenty of memes about the spread of the virus that are based on popular Bollywood songs and scenes that are being shared on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 5, 2020 12:45:50 pm
coronavirus, cornavirus india, novel coronavirus, coronavirus india update, coronavirus memes, indian express, viral news From adding masks to social media profile pictures to sharing memes, desi people online are trying find some solace through humour.

At least 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India so far, which includes 16 Italian tourists, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. But even as measures are taken to curb the spread of the virus, on social media people are coming up with memes and jokes to lighten the mood. (Follow coronavirus Live Updates here)

#CoronavirusIndia was the dominant trend on Twitter, but there were also plenty of memes and jokes drawn from popular Bollywood songs and scenes.

Here are some of funniest posts on Twitter:

There have been other cases of people being inspired by the spread of the virus. A British musician recently came up with a music track based on the DNA structure of covid-19.

The coronavirus cases in India stand at 29 including — 16 Italian tourists and their driver, three in Kerala (who have recovered), one in Hyderabad, two in Delhi and six in Agra. The 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver who tested positive of the virus- came in contact with over 200 people across six districts of Rajasthan, of which samples of 93 people have been collected; 51 have tested negative, while the remaining test reports are awaited, said the State Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

