The best memes and GIFs Indians are sharing to cope with the spread of coronavirus

From adding masks to social media profile pictures to sharing memes, desi people online are trying find some solace through humour. From adding masks to social media profile pictures to sharing memes, desi people online are trying find some solace through humour.

At least 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India so far, which includes 16 Italian tourists, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. But even as measures are taken to curb the spread of the virus, on social media people are coming up with memes and jokes to lighten the mood. (Follow coronavirus Live Updates here)

#CoronavirusIndia was the dominant trend on Twitter, but there were also plenty of memes and jokes drawn from popular Bollywood songs and scenes.

Here are some of funniest posts on Twitter:

UNICEF ~ Corona Virus Will Not Survive In High Temperatures Or Summers… Indians ~ It’s Already March, Dear Summer, Tum Kab Aaoge ?? *Le Summer ~ pic.twitter.com/oybImVA0pf — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) March 5, 2020

Stages of #Coronavirus attack : – Haila Haila hua hua – Haila Haila tune chua – Haila Haila main to mar gayi re — PythaGauri Theorem (@DramebaazPorgi) March 5, 2020

People with normal fever : “We should stay at home and take rest”. People with coronavirus :- pic.twitter.com/ceju9FdofO — Lolwa (@Mr_LoLwa) March 5, 2020

Even the emojis are very particular about the corona virus. pic.twitter.com/ku76KNeJQt — Cute Kamina (@bittu7664) March 4, 2020

Jab desh mai Corona fail raha ho par aap already Haldi wala doodh pi chuke ho pic.twitter.com/A4Sx8lccFi — श्री कबूतरुद्दीन प्रसाद फर्नाडीस कुदरत वाले🐦🚩 (@sachya2002) March 4, 2020

When someone extends his hand to say hello and you take it pic.twitter.com/1dbaz60Yul — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 4, 2020

No One : Corona Virus Patient : pic.twitter.com/dKhUfzLndO — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) March 4, 2020

Me : mummy #CoronaAlert aaya hai #Coronavirus yaha vi fail rha Mom: aur chla phone* pic.twitter.com/OaFPwpLbij — wellu (@Wellutwt) March 4, 2020

There have been other cases of people being inspired by the spread of the virus. A British musician recently came up with a music track based on the DNA structure of covid-19.

The coronavirus cases in India stand at 29 including — 16 Italian tourists and their driver, three in Kerala (who have recovered), one in Hyderabad, two in Delhi and six in Agra. The 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver who tested positive of the virus- came in contact with over 200 people across six districts of Rajasthan, of which samples of 93 people have been collected; 51 have tested negative, while the remaining test reports are awaited, said the State Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

