With talks about lockdown extensions, people react with memes about their mood

Following an over four-hour meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers of various states on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there was a broad consensus on extending the lockdown for two more weeks. The lockdown, which was effective from March 25 was to end April 14, however, days prior to the deadline, there has been talks about extension and it has got everyone talking online.

As many as four states — Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab and Odisha — have announced that lockdown will be extended till April 30 till now. (Coronavirus LIVE News Updates here)

Social media was abuzz with reactions and although people understand that the extension is for their own good in order to stop the spread of the infection that has killed over 240 people in the country, many lamented on social media how they miss doing normal things like going to office or colleges.

While some were excited to “keep enjoying time at home”, others wondered they’ll lose track of time when this all ends. With #LockdownExtended and #LockdownExtension, people around the country are sharing how they are feeling with the fact that it may continue till end of this month.

Sample these:

When government announce 30 April lockdown has extended to 31 May, but for your own good. pic.twitter.com/yodH6EpXf4 — Reetha Thomas (@peyuu06) April 11, 2020

3 days left Lock down

For lockdown. Extended till

To end. 30th april . pic.twitter.com/UCoitceoFX — himanshu maheshwari 2.0 (@kakanihimanshuu) April 11, 2020

Anyone: Since lockdown is getting extended, how do you feel about it? Will you face any issues? Me: pic.twitter.com/oJ2UwFudOk — Renil Gangwal (@FitfullyFunny) April 11, 2020

*Lockdown will be extended till 1st may*

.

.

Me to lockdown… pic.twitter.com/aNujtKV3NW — Vaibhav Vikash (@PCM_bakchod) April 11, 2020

#Lockdownextention

You heard of lockdown getting extended but you’re an introvert pic.twitter.com/P1fCQq5Xmt — Ameen Ali (@ameenali24) April 11, 2020

Me after learning lockdown got extended pic.twitter.com/lYOP41LYjK — Aginner (@aginner_) April 11, 2020

Lockdown will be extended for 2 more weeks Meanwhile me:#21daysLockdownIndia pic.twitter.com/pgWEvBETdj — Karan (@Karan26369244) April 11, 2020

So apparently the lockdown has been extended till 30th April and schools and colleges will remain closed till 10th June? 🥳😭🥳😭 Me be like: pic.twitter.com/Xl1AkLOnZd — aloo biriyani stan account (@blob_of_butter) April 11, 2020

Introvert to extrovert as lockdown will continue till April 30.#Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/lou7LAwCqf — Shakib Anwar (@Shakib__Anwar) April 11, 2020

My Netflix account to me ,who is trying to finish all favourite TV shows and movies within lockdown period.#Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/iEYMSh7Jo9 — NillSoley (@TakluHaiwaan) April 11, 2020

The coronavirus-linked death rose to 242 with 7,529 positive cases in India on Friday. The total number of cases include 652 recovered or discharged and the deceased.

Globally, more than 100,000 people have died from the disease, with nearly 70 per cent of fatalities in Europe, according to data by John Hopkins. At least 103,874 people have died with Italy having the highest toll with 18,849 deaths, closely followed by the United States (18,780) and Spain (16,353).

