Funniest memes and jokes on #JanataCurfew and #ThaaliBajao

From what people should do on Janta Curfew to how it actually turned out, #JantaCurfew dominated social media trends on Sunday.As India observed Janata Curfew by staying inside their homes From what people should do on Janta Curfew to how it actually turned out, #JantaCurfew dominated social media trends on Sunday.As India observed Janata Curfew by staying inside their homes

Responding to a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay inside their homes on Sunday, India came to a grinding halt. But the chatter on social media.

As #JanataCurfew started trending online, many people shared photos of how they are spending the day with family in their homes, sharing interesting and funny stories of how it’s going. (Follow India coronavirus Janata curfew LIVE Updates here)

As some wondered what to do, and joined in on Smriti Irani’s #TwitterAntakshri challenge, others shared memes and jokes about what they had expected and how in reality it turned out.

It’s just 9.30 am and I have already eaten my breakfast twice. Not sure if Corona’s impact will decrease by tomorrow, but my waist size will definitely increase. #JantaCurfew — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 22, 2020

Feels like Sunday of 90s when Mahabharat used to come on DD1.#JantaCurfew — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 22, 2020

Me on janta-curfew,

When someone is seen out the home#JantaCurfew #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xeOhru8F2Y — Patel Shubham (@PatelSh60445930) March 22, 2020

When a Baniya can’t Open the shop and have to spend whole day at home#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/EAcI1fNC3j — Savage_नारी (@atram_shatram) March 22, 2020

Teacher: Everyone will stay home on Sunday for #JanataCurfew Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/P4HdSafi99 — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 22, 2020

Me and my family members after spending three hours together in a living room#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/3qpuM3lqBC — Tiilooo 2.0 (@KasamCinemaaki) March 22, 2020

* Indians observe Janta Curfew on 22nd march * Coronavirus : pic.twitter.com/pfUSdMBqev — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) March 22, 2020

And then as people were urged to step outside on the balcony at 5 pm to clap and thank people responsible for emergency services, people shared memes on jokes on it as well. As #ThaliBajao trended on Twitter, people shared videos of people excited to show gratitude.

One uncle in my building asking everyone to come down at 4.55, so that everyone can clap together. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/K2FvjA5PXh — Quarantined Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 22, 2020

Me making noice with thali in balcony Birds* pic.twitter.com/Q7CPFVIlxH — MEME WALA (@Meme_Wala10) March 22, 2020

#JANTA_CURFEW_ON_22_MARCH

Mom : Chal Balcony Mein Chal Ke Taliya Baja Mere Saath

Me : Nhi Mom , Its Crigny

Mom : Samne Wali Meena Bhi Aayi Hai

Me : pic.twitter.com/avSVmLUePi — Sʌŋɗƴ♥️🔥🔑 (@Sandy__ll) March 22, 2020

India in janta curfew (pic 1)…. meanwhile bypasser below balcony in kanpur (pic 2) 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/93TnF4l5sZ — Pratik Gohil (@pratikgohil1985) March 22, 2020

Thali par boss ki photo laga li hai…belan se pitenge bc — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) March 22, 2020

Super Shankh Thali Ghanti City Sound Effects all around Street Balcony Roads 🦆 are flying #JANTA_CURFEW_ON_22_MARCH #JantaCurfew march appreciate ⁦@narendramodi⁩ full marks goes to All rows.. pic.twitter.com/uJienGKUB7 — Amit Mishra (@akm1255) March 22, 2020

For the 14-hour self-imposed self- quarantine, the prime minister asked people to give five minutes of their time for all emergency workers working for 24/7, however, people got overwhelmed and it turned out into a frenzy. Not only people were heard banging utensils but in many areas, residents burst firecrackers too.

