Wednesday, March 25, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus: Amid lockdown, netizens find solace in memes and jokes

In his second address to the nation in a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown to combat Covid-19. While netizens are finding creative ways to deal with the forced isolation, some took to Twitter to share memes and jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 25, 2020 11:16:26 am
india lockdown, coronavirus india lockdown, pm modi lockdown india coronavirus, coronavirus cases india, lockdown memes Forced to stay indoors due to the lockdown, netizens are sharing memes and jokes online. (Source: Twitter)

Following Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s announcement on Tuesday, India is under complete lockdown for the next 21 days to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days,” Modi said in his second address to the nation in a week.

While the announcement of a complete lockdown prompted people to wonder about the supply of essential commodities, many found solace on social media amid the ongoing panic situation.

As #21daylockdown trended on social media, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions on the lockdown. From documenting their lives at home on TikTok to sharing the ‘realities of work from home’, here is how people are responding to the lockdown:

How are you utilising your time amid the lockdown? Tell us in the comments section below.

