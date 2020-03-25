Coronavirus: Amid lockdown, netizens find solace in memes and jokes

Forced to stay indoors due to the lockdown, netizens are sharing memes and jokes online. (Source: Twitter) Forced to stay indoors due to the lockdown, netizens are sharing memes and jokes online. (Source: Twitter)

Following Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s announcement on Tuesday, India is under complete lockdown for the next 21 days to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days,” Modi said in his second address to the nation in a week.

While the announcement of a complete lockdown prompted people to wonder about the supply of essential commodities, many found solace on social media amid the ongoing panic situation.

As #21daylockdown trended on social media, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions on the lockdown. From documenting their lives at home on TikTok to sharing the ‘realities of work from home’, here is how people are responding to the lockdown:

If somebody asked about how 21 days lockdown will remove Virus #21daylockdown #coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/JUhgVHWXRW — Adil Khan (@AdilKhan007007) March 25, 2020

Country going to be lockdown for 21 days 😷😷 Le Lakshmi Chit fund Agent 😂 pic.twitter.com/AA0kchudY6 — Shail_887 (@maukaterian) March 24, 2020

Whole country in lockdown for

21 days

Le siblings for 21 days* pic.twitter.com/aAofZUZoi5 — ला_quarantine (@Dr_AntiGod) March 24, 2020

Modiji : India will be complete lockdown for next 21 days..!!

Le Medicos* Who staying at home :#CurfewInIndia #memerdoc 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mr3Jn9jfaX — memerdoc_ (@memerdoc) March 24, 2020

*lockdown* 1st day after 21 days pic.twitter.com/nXyreCD88J — kaptaan🇮🇳 (@adarsh_gurjarr) March 24, 2020

Modiji announced a lockdown for 21 days. Le me:- pic.twitter.com/MgSDF6yb0W — Aman Shrivastava (@Shrivastava_ji_) March 24, 2020

India lockdown for 21 days Corona virus be like: pic.twitter.com/vzO26OFuZj — Dilip Meria (@dilimeria) March 24, 2020

How are you utilising your time amid the lockdown? Tell us in the comments section below.

