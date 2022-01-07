Newton’s fourth law in corona times: Student explains how Covid-19 affects studies in hilarious equation

It has been almost two years since the world has been dealing with the pandemic, and the collective frustration of people seems to be just increasing. Now, a student has distilled that frustration into an equation, and while it may not stand up to scientific scrutiny, netizens have given it their stamp of approval.

As Omicron cases continue to surge and education institutions have been shut once again, the student evoked Sir Issac Newton to explain how pandemic has been affecting academics. Dubbing it as ‘Newton’s Fourth Law’, the student established how Covid-19 is inversely proportional to studying.

“Newton ka chautha niyam: Jab Corona badhta hai padhai ghat-ti hai. Aur jab Corona ghat-ta hai tab padhai badhti hai. Arthat Corona padhai ka vyutkrimanupati hota hai (Newton’s fourth law: When Corona increases, study decreases. When Corona decreases, study increases. This means that Corona is inversely proportional to study).”

While proving his point, the student supported his claim by solving an equation where the note showed ‘K’ as a variable and joked the constant can be called ‘barbaadi’ (ruin).

The hilarious equation came to light when IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the notebook page on Twitter, jokingly with a caption: “‘Covid kaal’ ka Newton (Newton of Covid times)”.

The post garnered a lot of likes on the platform, leaving people in splits, many of whom who sympathised with the student. Many also came up with their own variant for ‘K’, with one saying it must be election.

However, in all fun and humour, it must be noted that there are only three law of motion by Newton, and the fourth one doesn’t exist. However, often describe a fourth law that is assumed but was never stated by Newton, which states that forces add like vectors.