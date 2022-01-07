scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

Newton’s fourth law in corona times: Student explains how Covid-19 affects studies in hilarious equation

Dubbing it as 'Newton's Fourth Law', the said tried to prove how Covid-19 is inversely proportional to studying.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 2:19:45 pm
covid 19, newton 4th law, covid studying newton fourth law, covid rules educational institution, viral news, funny news, indian expressThe hilarious post resonated with many online.

It has been almost two years since the world has been dealing with the pandemic, and the collective frustration of people seems to be just increasing. Now, a student has distilled that frustration into an equation, and while it may not stand up to scientific scrutiny, netizens have given it their stamp of approval.

As Omicron cases continue to surge and education institutions have been shut once again, the student evoked Sir Issac Newton to explain how pandemic has been affecting academics. Dubbing it as ‘Newton’s Fourth Law’, the student established how Covid-19 is inversely proportional to studying.

“Newton ka chautha niyam: Jab Corona badhta hai padhai ghat-ti hai. Aur jab Corona ghat-ta hai tab padhai badhti hai. Arthat Corona padhai ka vyutkrimanupati hota hai (Newton’s fourth law: When Corona increases, study decreases. When Corona decreases, study increases. This means that Corona is inversely proportional to study).”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While proving his point, the student supported his claim by solving an equation where the note showed ‘K’ as a variable and joked the constant can be called ‘barbaadi’ (ruin).

The hilarious equation came to light when IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the notebook page on Twitter, jokingly with a caption: “‘Covid kaal’ ka Newton (Newton of Covid times)”.

The post garnered a lot of likes on the platform, leaving people in splits, many of whom who sympathised with the student. Many also came up with their own variant for ‘K’, with one saying it must be election.

However, in all fun and humour, it must be noted that there are only three law of motion by Newton, and the fourth one doesn’t exist. However, often describe a fourth law that is assumed but was never stated by Newton, which states that forces add like vectors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement