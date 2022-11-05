Watch: Cops struggle to keep doors of Mumbai AC local train shut, run between them

Hopping onto a Mumbai local train and travelling amid the rush is a horrendous task. Somehow, passengers manage to enter the train after a lot of struggle and while footfall on air-conditioned (AC) local trains on the Mumbai Division of the Western Railway has increased, police officers are having a tough time to ensure that the doors of the trains are closed. A video proving the same has gone viral on social media, leaving internet users shocked.

The widely circulated clip shows an AC local train in Mumbai completely filled with passengers. A police officer is seen rushing to keep the doors closed and urging a few passengers to get out of the train. He keeps running between doors while another police officer follows suit. Despite the police officers’ efforts, the doors remain open as passengers stand close to them. Passengers standing on the platform are seen chuckling over the pathetic situation.

Internet users came up with suggestions to resolve the issue. A user commented, “The train should stop at a point only with one RPF for each coach is the best way to manage crowds. Public should also sow discipline like the Japanese do during rush hours. There is a mismatch between requirement with demand and supply of accommodation in trains.” Another user commented, “The sad part is that someone had to ask them to step out. They couldn’t figure it out on their own.”

It should be noted that the ridership on AC local trains on the Mumbai Division of the Western Railway has crossed the 1-crore passengers milestone this financial year as on October 27. A press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) of the Western Railway said that there has been a steady spike in the number of commuters during the peak hours. Currently, the Western Railway runs a total of 79 AC local trains.