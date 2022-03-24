Netizens laud cop for saving teenager who jumped in front of moving train. Watch video

The swift action of a policeman has saved a teenager’s life in the Thane district of Maharashtra as the boy jumped onto the railway track seconds before a train’s arrival on March 23.

In a video of the incident from Wednesday shared by ANI, the teenager is seen standing on the edge of the railway platform as the policeman walks past him. Even as the policeman seems to warn him, the boy sees the arriving train and jumps onto the track. The policeman quickly jumps after the boy, catches hold of him and moves to the other side. Within seconds, the train is seen passing by.

[Disclaimer: Disturbing footage, viewers discretion is advised]

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy’s life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district. (23.03) Video Source: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/uVQmU798Zg — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

“Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy’s life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district,” reads the caption of the ANI tweet.

The daring rescue by the police officer is being widely praised online.

Give that #police man a medal and appropriate reward! Thank you #MaharashtraPolice 🙏 — Vikram Karandikar विक्रम करंदीकर (@vickybadbad) March 23, 2022

That’s humane….. basic instinct….. live and let live ….. but quick thinking and action ….. that’s rare ….. bravo …… salute the courage….. — free will (@usanghvi55) March 24, 2022

“APPLAUDS! for the man in uniform for saving a young life,” commented a user.

Some users were also concerned about the boy’s apparent suicide bid. “The teenager should be questioned on why he did this; was it for social media, or did he have some issues, if so should be provided with help. But first and foremost, super job by the policeman on duty, putting his own life in danger for the teenager,” commented another user.

The teenager should be questioned on why he did this; was it for social media, or did he have some issues, if so should be provided with help. But first and foremost, super job by the policeman on duty, putting his own life in danger for the teenager. — Bodhi90 (@Bodhisatta90) March 24, 2022

Earlier this month, a railway personnel saved the life of a youngster who tried to kill himself after climbing on the roof of a train’s engine at Danapur railway station in Bihar. Before that, a train manager earned plaudits online for swiftly applying brake and saving a passenger who slipped between platform and moving train at Surat railway station in Gujarat.

