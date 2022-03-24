Netizens laud cop for saving teenager who jumped in front of moving train. Watch video

Updated: March 24, 2022 1:48:18 pm
The swift action of a policeman has saved a teenager’s life in the Thane district of Maharashtra as the boy jumped onto the railway track seconds before a train’s arrival on March 23.
In a video of the incident from Wednesday shared by ANI, the teenager is seen standing on the edge of the railway platform as the policeman walks past him. Even as the policeman seems to warn him, the boy sees the arriving train and jumps onto the track. The policeman quickly jumps after the boy, catches hold of him and moves to the other side. Within seconds, the train is seen passing by.
[Disclaimer: Disturbing footage, viewers discretion is advised]
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy’s life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district. (23.03)
Video Source: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/uVQmU798Zg
— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022
The daring rescue by the police officer is being widely praised online.
Give that #police man a medal and appropriate reward! Thank you #MaharashtraPolice 🙏
— Vikram Karandikar विक्रम करंदीकर (@vickybadbad) March 23, 2022
That’s humane….. basic instinct….. live and let live ….. but quick thinking and action ….. that’s rare ….. bravo …… salute the courage…..
— free will (@usanghvi55) March 24, 2022
“APPLAUDS! for the man in uniform for saving a young life,” commented a user.
Some users were also concerned about the boy’s apparent suicide bid. “The teenager should be questioned on why he did this; was it for social media, or did he have some issues, if so should be provided with help. But first and foremost, super job by the policeman on duty, putting his own life in danger for the teenager,” commented another user.
Earlier this month, a railway personnel saved the life of a youngster who tried to kill himself after climbing on the roof of a train’s engine at Danapur railway station in Bihar. Before that, a train manager earned plaudits online for swiftly applying brake and saving a passenger who slipped between platform and moving train at Surat railway station in Gujarat.
There are several NGOs across the country that are committed to the cause of mental health. They run counselling services and suicide helplines for anyone in danger of committing suicide:
Pratheeksha: +91 484 2448830; Roshni: 040 790 4646, Sanjivini: 011-24311918 and Nagpur Suicide Prevention Helpline – 8888817666
The Samaritans Mumbai – 022 6464 3267, 022 6565 3267, 022 6565 3247
Address – B-3, Trisandhya
Behind Ambika Sarees
Dadasaheb Phalke Road
Dadar (E) 400014
Mumbai
Aasra – 91-22-27546669
E-mail – aasrahelpline@yahoo.com
Address – 104, Sunrise Arcade
Plot No. 100
Sector 16
Koparkhairane
Navi Mumbai 400709
Connecting India – 9922001122, 18002094353
Website – connectingngo.org
Address – Connecting Trust
Dastur Girls School
Moledina Road
Pune 411001
Lifeline Foundation – +91 33 24637401, +91 33 24637432
Address – 17/1A Alipore Road
Sarat Bose Road 700 027
Kolkata
Sumaitri – 011-23389090
E-mail- feelingsuicidal@sumaitri.net
Address – Sumaitri
Aradhana Hostel Complex
No. 1 Bhagwan Das Lane
Bhagwan Das Road
New Delhi
Sneha – 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060
E-mail – help@snehaindia.org
Address – #11, Park View Road
R.A. Puram
Chennai 600028
Maitreyi – +91-413-339999
Address – 255 Thyagumudali Street
605001
Pondicherry
Saath – 079 2630 5544, 079 2630 0222
Address – B12 Nilamber Complex
H.L. Commerce College Road
Navrangpura
Ahmedabad 380 006
