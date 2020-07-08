scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Netizens praise Tamil Nadu postman who walked through forest to deliver letters

"Chased by wild elephants,bears, gaurs, crossing slippery streams & waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week," tweeted IAS Officer Supriya Sahu.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2020 6:11:18 pm
As the man retired, netizens thanked him for his efforts and service to the people. (Source: Supriya Sahu/ Twitter)

An elderly postman from Tamil Nadu is being hailed a hero on social media for his dedication to his job. Postman D. Sivan, who retired earlier this month was praised on Twitter after an IAS officer shared his story online.

Sivan mostly walked along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway track, trekking from the Hillgrove Post Office near Coonoor — delivering letters as well pensions for plantation workers who live in nearby areas, according to local reports. Working in one of the remotest regions, he had to walk through tunnels and forest areas, often encountering wild animals.

“Chased by wild elephants,bears, gaurs, crossing slippery streams & waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week,” tweeted IAS Officer Supriya Sahu, with a photo of the man.

Many on social media praised him for his work and said he deserved more recognition for his work:

