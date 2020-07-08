Netizens praise Tamil Nadu postman who walked through forest to deliver letters

As the man retired, netizens thanked him for his efforts and service to the people. (Source: Supriya Sahu/ Twitter) As the man retired, netizens thanked him for his efforts and service to the people. (Source: Supriya Sahu/ Twitter)

An elderly postman from Tamil Nadu is being hailed a hero on social media for his dedication to his job. Postman D. Sivan, who retired earlier this month was praised on Twitter after an IAS officer shared his story online.

Sivan mostly walked along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway track, trekking from the Hillgrove Post Office near Coonoor — delivering letters as well pensions for plantation workers who live in nearby areas, according to local reports. Working in one of the remotest regions, he had to walk through tunnels and forest areas, often encountering wild animals.

“Chased by wild elephants,bears, gaurs, crossing slippery streams & waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week,” tweeted IAS Officer Supriya Sahu, with a photo of the man.

Postman D. Sivan walked 15 kms everyday through thick forests to deliver mail in inaccessible areas in Coonoor.Chased by wild elephants,bears, gaurs,crossing slippery streams&waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week-Dinamalar,Hindu pic.twitter.com/YY1fIoB2jj — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 8, 2020

Many on social media praised him for his work and said he deserved more recognition for his work:

He deserves padma award @rashtrapatibhvn — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) July 8, 2020

his role in nation building is much appreciated.kudos to his commitment — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

Dedication of such people brings governance to the door steps of underprivileged ppl — Kumar Shreyash Tripathi (@001_shreyash) July 8, 2020

Real Super Hero who connects .This is the true “Last Mile delivery”. — Sudhir Guptta (@sudhir_guptta) July 8, 2020

Mr. D. Sivan should be invited for ted-talk , if possible. We are eager to listen to his story and experience. — Kumar (@kumarratan11) July 8, 2020

Salute to such real heros👍 — Arjun Singh Chouhan (@AscBpl) July 8, 2020

Commendable job, in the era of Internet and smart phone many may not be knowing that such service exists in postal department. — Anjan (@mysuru_sen) July 8, 2020

Reminds me of ‘some hero’s don’t we are Cape.’! Salute to his dedication towards his duty.! — Rukmani Varma (@pointponder) July 8, 2020

Respect and gratitude !

Salute to his dedication towards his duty.! — NITIN JOSHI 🇮🇳 (@NITINJO51699293) July 8, 2020

This is the real dedication of a public servant to serve the people. Wish him a happy and healthy post retirement life. — Majid Zargar (@MajidZargar6) July 8, 2020

He deserves a peoples award ! Your is an unmatched commitment to duty !! #Respect — Taqi (@TaqiTariq) July 8, 2020

Deserves an award for this.Though there are thousands who do similar great work, even a small award from @narendramodi or the @IndiaPostOffice and the ministry will motivate the working class of India.We need to fill them with pride on self for having served the nation sincerely. — S. P. Sajeev Kumar (@spsajeev) July 8, 2020

