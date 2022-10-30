scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Watch: This impressive cooking video from China reminds people of India’s dosa-making skills

In the undated video, the cook makes a paper-thin dosa-like dish on a revolving hot plate.

Thanks to their oddly satisfactory nature, cooking videos are some of the most loved content on the internet. One such cooking video from China is being widely circulated online.

In the video, a cook masterfully takes some batter and evenly spreads it on what appears to be a revolving hot plate. The quick and precise hand movements of the chef are fascinating to watch. Soon, the cook scraps a paper-thin but evenly spread dosa-like dish from the pan and serves it.

ALSO READ |‘Puttu ice cream’ sets a trend in Kerala. Here’s how you can make one

The 28-second video of this skillful cooking was reshared on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim Saturday. The video has since garnered over two lakh views.

In the comments, many people noted the similarity between the unnamed dish and the dosa, a thin pancake that is part of South Indian cuisine.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “This is clearly inspired from our south Indian Dosa.” Another person said, “Looks more like a large roti than a pancake.fascinating indeed.”

Commenting on the addictive nature of the video, a Twitter user wrote: “I can’t stop watching. No way could I eat this pancake, but damn do I love watching it get made.”

The undated video was first posted online by a popular Twitter account, Sharing travel (@TripInChina), which posts China-specific travel content.

Earlier in August, a similar video had gone viral that showed a chef masterfully making appam, a South-Indian breakfast dish, which is made using a fermented batter that consists of rice flour and coconut milk and is eaten with curry. In the video, the chef is seen swirling the pan around in fast movements to make appams in various shapes, like a flower, heart, butterfly, and even a pigeon.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 06:26:38 pm
