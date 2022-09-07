Technology vs tradition: Netizens divided over use of conveyor belt for Ganesh visarjan

After Ganesh visarjan was banned in Maharashtra’s Panchganga river, idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed using a conveyor-belt machine in the Irani Khan Ganapati Visarjan lake in Kolhapur.

Videos of the conveyor-belt machine, installed by the municipal corporation, that show “eco-friendly” idols falling into water as the onlookers chant “ganpati bappa morya” are going viral.

Netizens have expressed mixed opinions about the use of conveyor-belt technology for the ritual. a A Twitter user wrote that mechanising the visarjan process would help to maintain public order.

The most indigenous, innovative way to bid a convinent, respectable and emotional goodbye to our beloved #GanpatiBappa This is in #Kolhapur. Rivers and lakes are strictly barred for immersion. Such artificial ponds and the conveyor belt system is the way ahead. pic.twitter.com/gcQn5d3USl — Shantanu Patil’s Weather Updates MH / KA / GOA (@shanpati) September 5, 2022

Instead of this,just bring eco-friendly Bappa &perform all the rituals properly at your home only,with family& friends around!It’s a bliss 🙏🙏 Our next door neighbour did just that and believe me, it was a blessing to be even there watching the Arti and all rituals 🙏🙏 — Shikha Jaiswal 🇮🇳 (@ShikhaJ75928322) September 5, 2022

I’m not comfortable with the idol falling in the water from a height. The ‘conveyor belt’ could have been kept touching the water, the idol@could have just slided in the water. — Amar Barwe – अमर बर्वे (@amarbarwe) September 5, 2022

Here in Karnataka, we dip the idol 3 times before immersing it into the water…!! Just a fear of forgetting the traditions in the name of innovations. — Kartik🇮🇳 (@KartikTalikoti) September 5, 2022

People have welcomed the move. Those who understand the concept, will never complain. For those “some” people, home immersion is the best option. We did it at home. Very convenient, homely affair and hassle free. — Shantanu Patil’s Weather Updates MH / KA / GOA (@shanpati) September 5, 2022

Honestly, didn’t like this concept.

Going into the lake/river and doing Visarjan of Bappa has a different feel to it, which cannot be replaced by technology. Trying to add science/technology in every tradition and festival is undesirable. — Vaibhav Salgaonkar (@TheSalgaonkar) September 5, 2022

Not a right method but it helps. So many kids enthusiastic to work as Visarjan Boys lose their lives in Water. This method is secure that way.

Instead bring in a Brass, Silver, Gold Ganesha…Do Pooja, Visarjan at home…Clean it and keep it back in home temple. — Varadraj Adya (@varadadya) September 5, 2022

A great effort by Kolhapur Municipal Corporation for Ganesh Visarjan.🙏

Notice that the Nirmlaaya (garlands and flowers) have been removed in advance to avoid polluting thr water furthur. pic.twitter.com/rHAp8UyFQV — Varsha 🌸 (@Varrsha2) September 6, 2022

Loved the idea.. Somehow, not feeling good to see like this. It’s not the way I believe. — VJ🇮🇳 (@Mystic_VJ) September 5, 2022

“How many times we’ve heard of news of boats being capsized during ganpati visarjan resulting in loss of lives. So this method may help preventing these type of accidents,” read the user’s comment.

Another Twitter user commented, “A great effort by Kolhapur Municipal Corporation for Ganesh Visarjan.🙏 Notice that the Nirmlaaya (garlands and flowers) have been removed in advance to avoid polluting the water further.”

However, many people felt that the use of machines dampened the festivities. “Honestly, didn’t like this concept. Going into the lake/river and doing Visarjan of Bappa has a different feel to it, which cannot be replaced by technology. Trying to add science/technology in every tradition and festival is undesirable,” a Twitter user wrote.

The immersion of Ganesh idols in waterbodies marks the end of the popular Ganesh Chaturthi festival.