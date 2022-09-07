scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Technology vs tradition: Netizens divided over use of conveyor belt for Ganesh visarjan

The Kolhapur municipal corporation installed a conveyor-belt machine for immersing idols of Lord Ganesh.

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Visarjan, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Kolhapur Ganpati visarjan, Conveyor belt ganesh visarjan, viral video ganesh visarjan, Indian expressThis year people were barred from immersing the idols in the Panchganga river and lakes to combat pollution.

After Ganesh visarjan was banned in Maharashtra’s Panchganga river, idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed using a conveyor-belt machine in the Irani Khan Ganapati Visarjan lake in Kolhapur.

Videos of the conveyor-belt machine, installed by the municipal corporation, that show “eco-friendly” idols falling into water as the onlookers chant “ganpati bappa morya” are going viral.

ALSO READ |Watch: Elderly woman breaks Dahi Handi

Netizens have expressed mixed opinions about the use of conveyor-belt technology for the ritual. a A Twitter user wrote that mechanising the visarjan process would help to maintain public order.

“How many times we’ve heard of news of boats being capsized during ganpati visarjan resulting in loss of lives. So this method may help preventing these type of accidents,” read the user’s comment.

Advertisement

Another Twitter user commented, “A great effort by Kolhapur Municipal Corporation for Ganesh Visarjan.🙏 Notice that the Nirmlaaya (garlands and flowers) have been removed in advance to avoid polluting the water further.”

However, many people felt that the use of machines dampened the festivities. “Honestly, didn’t like this concept. Going into the lake/river and doing Visarjan of Bappa has a different feel to it, which cannot be replaced by technology. Trying to add science/technology in every tradition and festival is undesirable,” a Twitter user wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

The immersion of Ganesh idols in waterbodies marks the end of the popular Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 03:10:00 pm
Next Story

Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gujarat: Medha Patkar

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena
Thackeray vs Shinde

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement